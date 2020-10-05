Windsor livestock auction market report for Sept. 30
Receipts, 1,330 HD; 6% cows. Compared to last week, steers and heifers weighing under 550 pounds, sold mostly steady and cattle weighing over 550 pounds, sold mostly $4 to $6 lower on a light test. Slaughter cows sold $4 to $6 lower.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $161 to $184; 400 to 500 pounds, $151 to $182; 500 to 600 pounds, $147 to $179; 600 to 700 pounds, $136 to $159; 700 to 800 pounds, $132 to $149.50; 800 to 900 pounds, $128 to $138.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $119 to $154.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $141 to $154; 400 to 500 pounds, $137 to $161; 500 to 600 pounds, $128 to $150; 600 to 700 pounds, $124 to $144; 700 to 800 pounds, $118 to $139; 800 to 900 pounds, $114 to $131.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $105 to $131.
Weigh cows bulk, $54 to $59; high dressing, $60 to $65; low dressing, $41 back; bulls bulk, $80 to $87.
