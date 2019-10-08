Windsor livestock auction market report for Oct. 2
Receipts, 1,451 HD; 8.7% cows. Compared to last week, all classes of steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Slaughter Cows sold $3 to $5 higher.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $156 to $187; 400 to 500 pounds, $153 to $176; 500 to 600 pounds, $146 to $170.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $138 to $159; 700 to 800 pounds, $127 to $150; 800 to 900 pounds, $122 to $139.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $115 to $157.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $138 to $162; 400 to 500 pounds, $135 to $167; 500 to 600 pounds, $132 to $154; 600 to 700 pounds, $128 to $144; 700 to 800 pounds, $119 to $139.75; 800 to 900 pounds, $115 to $128.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $108 to $134.
Weigh cows bulk, $55 to $60; high dressing, $62 to $73.50; low dressing, $51 back; bulls bulk, $75 to $87.
Rep. sales: 36 black/white faced steers, 561, $170.50; 11 black steers, 575 pounds, $162.50; 12 black steers, 619 pounds, $159; 27 mixed steers, 676 pounds, $155; 34 charolais steers, 757 pounds, $148.75.
Package black heifers, 427 pounds, $167; 12 black heifers, 563 pounds, $147.50; 13 charolais heifers, 644 pounds, $143; 23 black/whited faced heifers, 665 pounds, $140; seven black heifers, 707 pounds, $139.75.
