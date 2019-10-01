Windsor livestock auction market report for Sept. 25
Receipts, 1,598 HD; 8% cows. Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly steady to $4 higher. Slaughter cows sold mostly $3 to $6 lower.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $156 to $185.50; 400 to 500 pounds, $155 to $178; 500 to 600 pounds, $147 to $174; 600 to 700 pounds, $138 to $160.50; 700 to 800 pounds, $128 to $148.50; 800 to 900 pounds, $124 to $141.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $121 to $168.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $140 to $153; 400 to 500 pounds, $138 to $156; 500 to 600 pounds, $136 to $155.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $124 to $144; 700 to 800 pounds, $118 to $137.50; 800 to 900 pounds, $114 to $130.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $105 to $128.
Weigh cows bulk, $50 to $55; high dressing, $60 to $69.50; low dressing, $45 back; bulls bulk, $72 to $84.
Rep. sales: 12 back steers, 423 pounds, $178; 16 black steer, 534 pounds, $174;
Seven black steers, 559 pounds, $171; 11 mixed steers, 589 pounds, $158; 15 black/white faced steers, 600 pounds, $160.50; 31 mixed steers, 647 pounds, $151.50; 28 mixed steers, 715 pounds, $148.50.
10 Black heifers, 506 pounds, $155.50; 46 mixed heifers, 612 pounds, $143.50; load black/white faced heifers, 662 pounds, $144; 14 black heifers, 668 pounds, $140; load black/white faced heifers, 755 pounds, $137.50.
