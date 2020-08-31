Windsor livestock auction market report for Aug. 26
Receipts, 1,707 HD; 5% cows. Compared to last week, steers weighing from 450 to 600 pounds sold mostly $4 to $7 higher with yearlings and heifers selling mostly steady. Slaughter cows traded $3 to $5 lower.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $171 to $197; 400 to 500 pounds, $170 to $191; 500 to 600 pounds, $148 to $189; 600 to 700 pounds, $140 to $163; 700 to 800 pounds, $133 to $153; 800 to 900 pounds, $128 to $143.25.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $121 to $158.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $144 to $165.50; 400 to 500 pounds, $137 to $163; 500 to 600 pounds, $131 to $155; 600 to 700 pounds, $127 to $145.50; 700 to 800 pounds, $119 to $137.50; 800 to 900 pounds, $114 to $131.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $118 to $136.
Weigh cows bulk, $58 to $63; high dressing, $64 to $70.50; low dressing, $51 back; bulls bulk, $85 to $95.
Rep. sales: 23 black steers, 450 pounds, $191; 33 black steers, 519 pounds, $189; eight black steers, 554 pounds, $182; 18 black steers, 606 pounds, $163; one load of black steers, 683 pounds, $156; one load of black steers, 819 pounds, $143.25; 20 black heifers, 460 pounds, $163; 33 black heifers, 520 pounds, $155; 18 black heifers, 606 pounds, $145.50; 21 black heifers, 768 pounds, $137.25.
