Windsor livestock auction market report for Sept. 23
Receipts, 2,596 HD; 6% cows. Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly $5 to $8 higher. Slaughter cows sold mostly $2 to $4 lower.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $173 to $183; 400 to 500 pounds, $167 to $182; 500 to 600 pounds, $150 to $178; 600 to 700 pounds, $140 to $164; 700 to 800 pounds, $131 to $155; 800 to 900 pounds, $124 to $147.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $121 to $163.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $150 to $164; 400 to 500 pounds, $138 to $161.50; 500 to 600 pounds, $133 to $153; 600 to 700 pounds, $124 to $151.25; 700 to 800 pounds, $118 to $145.50; 800 to 900 pounds, $108 to $133.25.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $110 to $138.
Weigh cows bulk, $56 to $61; high dressing, $65 to $72.50; low dressing, $48 back; bulls bulk, $80 to $87.50.
Rep. sales: 25 black steers, 513 pounds, $178; 10 black steers, 489 pounds, $182; 12 black steers, 548 pounds, $171.50; 16 black steers, 604 pounds, $164; 25 black steers, 715 pounds, $155; 45 black steers, 810 pounds, $147; 3 loads black steers, 788 pounds, $145.85; 1 load black steers, 859 pounds, $143.85.
10 black heifers, 449 pounds, $161.50; 15 black/white faced heifers, 547 pounds, $150.50; 1 load black heifers, 580 pounds, $155; 3 loads black heifers, 684 pounds, $148; 32 black heifers, 642 pounds, $151.25; 1 load black heifers, 635 pounds, $147.25; 42 black/white faced heifers, 771 pounds, $145. 25.
