Central Missouri Sale Company - Sedalia AMS Livestock, Poultry, & Grain Market News

Missouri Dept of Ag Market News 

Livestock Weighted Average Report for Dec. 2- Final

Auction:                        This week                       Last reported

Total Receipts:              756                                 868

Feeder Cattle:               647(85.6%)                    739(85.1%)

Slaughter Cattle:           86(11.4%)                      116(13.4%)

Replacement Cattle:     23(3.0%)                          13(1.5%)

Compared to two weeks ago, Feeder steers under 600 pounds steady to $6 lower, Over 600 pounds steady to $2 lower. Feeder heifers steady to $3lower on comparable sales. Demand moderate. Supply moderate to heavy. Slaughter cows $2 to $4 lower. Supply included: 86%

Feeder Cattle (65% Steers, 28% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (85% Cows, 15% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 48%.

Feeder cattle: 

Steers - Medium and large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head        Wt Range                                 Avg Wt                    Price Range                     Avg Price

2                370                                          370                         $165.50                             $165.50

2                428                                          428                         $162                                  $162

9                459-484                                   473                         $160.25-$169                    $165.23

9                506-513                                   509                         $154-$160                         $156.69

10              552-590                                   564                         $146-$155                         $152.63

7                551-573                                   557                         $161-$162                         $161.71 Thin Fleshed

15               587                                          587                         $144                                  $144 Unweaned

16               605-638                                   616                         $153-$155                        $154.06

3                 677                                          677                         $143                                 $143

12               713-741                                   731                         $142-$145                        $143.50

17               795                                          795                         $140                                  $140

66               842                                          842                         $144.10                             $144.10

Steers - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head            Wt Range                               Avg Wt                   Price Range                   Avg Price

5                   322                                        322                         $164                               $164 

3                   365-368                                 367                         $158-$161.50                 $160.34

4                   400-433                                 425                         $157-$160                      $159.29

14                 473-497                                 492                         $152-$153.50                 $152.93

3                   633                                        633                         $146                                $146

4                   669                                       669                             $140                               $140

4                   679                                       679                             $136.50                          $136.50 Thin Fleshed

2                   793                                       793                             $128                               $128

16                 855-857                                857                             $130-$136                     $135.25

Steers - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head            Wt Range                              Avg Wt                      Price Range                  Avg Price

8                    518                                       518                           $134.50                         $134.50

Steers - Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head              Wt Range                            Avg Wt                      Price Range                  Avg Price

4                      556                                     556                           $138                              $138

Heifers - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head              Wt Range                             Avg Wt                       Price Range                Avg Price

5                     350-380                                360                            $140-$141                   $140.42

13                   403-425                                411                            $140-$144                   $142.38

4                     444                                       444                            $132                             $132 Unweaned

3                     478                                       478                            $141                             $141

9                     534-543                                537                            $136                             $136

2                     518                                       518                            $133                             $133 Fleshy

4                     584                                       584                             $125                             $125 Fleshy

3                     665                                       665                             $136.50                        $136.50

Heifers - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head            Wt Range                                Avg Wt                     Price Range                 Avg Price

2                   343                                         343                            $135                            $135

2                   393                                         393                            $135                            $135

9                  402-445                                   428                            $132-$136                   $133.71

16                450-498                                   477                            $132-$137                   $135.17

10                528-543                                   535                            $131.25-$134              $133.16

3                  567                                          567                            $118.50                        $118.50 Unweaned

7                   610                                         610                            $119.50                         $119.50 Unweaned

6                   668                                         668                            $130                              $130

3                   732                                         732                            $125                              $125

Bulls - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head            Wt Range                              Avg Wt                     Price Range                Avg Price

4                 420-443                                432                             $144                             $144

6                 500-535                                515                             $136-$142                    $140.50

3                 560-590                                580                             $135-$136.50               $135.48

12               620-633                                629                             $130-$136                    $133.65

Slaughter cattle:

Cows - Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head          Wt Range                              Avg Wt                 Price Range         Avg Price Dressing

8                1,315-1,550                          1,403                      $46-$51.50         $48.77 Average

5                1,270-1,725                         1,564                      $53-$57.50          $55.14 High

Cows - Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head          Wt Range                              Avg Wt                 Price Range         Avg Price Dressing

14              1,025-1,370                           1,199                    $46-$52                $48.18 Average

2                1,225-1,490                           1,358                    $53.50-$57           $55.42 High

10               895-1,550                             1,210                    $32-$45                $42.47 Low

Cows - Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head          Wt Range                              Avg Wt                 Price Range         Avg Price Dressing

3                 1,110-1,290                          1,203                     $44-$47                $45.62 Average

5                  860-1,305                            1,050                     $29-$39                $32.89 Low

5                  920-1,195                              992                      $20-$27               $24.02 Very Low

Bulls - 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head         Wt Range                               Avg Wt                  Price Range        Avg Price Dressing

5                1,595-2,135                           1,946                      $66-$74              $71.01 Average

4                 1,450-2,230                          1,823                      $58-$64               $62.12 Low

Replacement cattle: 

Bred cows - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Head / Actual Wt)

Age         Stage        Head            Wt Range        Avg Wt          Price Range              Avg Price

2-8           T2-3            6                1,045-1,373     1,282         $1,000-$1,225             $1,115.57

Bred cows - Medium and Large 2 (Per Head / Actual Wt)

Age          Stage        Head           Wt Range         Avg Wt          Price Range             Avg Price

2-8           T2-3             6                1,165-1,720     1,374            $700-$860               $793.27

Source: United States Department of Agriculture AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News

Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News; Steve Gill,Jefferson City, 573-751-5618;

mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1818. 

Windsor livestock auction market report for Dec. 4

Receipts 3,340 HD; 6.5% cows. Compared to last week, mostly steady feeders sold mostly steady. Long weaned calves with good vaccination programs sold up to $6 higher. Slaughter cows sold mostly to $3 higher.

Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $156 to $179; 400 to 500 pounds, $153 to $178.50; 500 to 600 pounds, $143 to $174.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $132 to $154.25; 700 to 800 pounds, $128 to $150; 800 to 900 pounds, $121 to $139.75.

Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $113 to $146.

Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $137 to $157; 400 to 500 pounds, $135 to $156; 500 to 600 pounds, $128 to $147; 600 to 700 pounds, $124 to $140; 700 to 800 pounds, $116 to $136; 800 to 900 pounds, $110 to $129.50.

Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $100 to $136.

Weigh cows bulk, $48 to $55; high dressing, $60 to $71; low dressing, $43 back; bulls bulk, $70 to $82.

