Central Missouri Sale Company - Sedalia AMS Livestock, Poultry, & Grain Market News
Missouri Dept of Ag Market News
Livestock Weighted Average Report for Dec. 2- Final
Auction: This week Last reported
Total Receipts: 756 868
Feeder Cattle: 647(85.6%) 739(85.1%)
Slaughter Cattle: 86(11.4%) 116(13.4%)
Replacement Cattle: 23(3.0%) 13(1.5%)
Compared to two weeks ago, Feeder steers under 600 pounds steady to $6 lower, Over 600 pounds steady to $2 lower. Feeder heifers steady to $3lower on comparable sales. Demand moderate. Supply moderate to heavy. Slaughter cows $2 to $4 lower. Supply included: 86%
Feeder Cattle (65% Steers, 28% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (85% Cows, 15% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder cattle:
Steers - Medium and large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
2 370 370 $165.50 $165.50
2 428 428 $162 $162
9 459-484 473 $160.25-$169 $165.23
9 506-513 509 $154-$160 $156.69
10 552-590 564 $146-$155 $152.63
7 551-573 557 $161-$162 $161.71 Thin Fleshed
15 587 587 $144 $144 Unweaned
16 605-638 616 $153-$155 $154.06
3 677 677 $143 $143
12 713-741 731 $142-$145 $143.50
17 795 795 $140 $140
66 842 842 $144.10 $144.10
Steers - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
5 322 322 $164 $164
3 365-368 367 $158-$161.50 $160.34
4 400-433 425 $157-$160 $159.29
14 473-497 492 $152-$153.50 $152.93
3 633 633 $146 $146
4 669 669 $140 $140
4 679 679 $136.50 $136.50 Thin Fleshed
2 793 793 $128 $128
16 855-857 857 $130-$136 $135.25
Steers - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
8 518 518 $134.50 $134.50
Steers - Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
4 556 556 $138 $138
Heifers - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
5 350-380 360 $140-$141 $140.42
13 403-425 411 $140-$144 $142.38
4 444 444 $132 $132 Unweaned
3 478 478 $141 $141
9 534-543 537 $136 $136
2 518 518 $133 $133 Fleshy
4 584 584 $125 $125 Fleshy
3 665 665 $136.50 $136.50
Heifers - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
2 343 343 $135 $135
2 393 393 $135 $135
9 402-445 428 $132-$136 $133.71
16 450-498 477 $132-$137 $135.17
10 528-543 535 $131.25-$134 $133.16
3 567 567 $118.50 $118.50 Unweaned
7 610 610 $119.50 $119.50 Unweaned
6 668 668 $130 $130
3 732 732 $125 $125
Bulls - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
4 420-443 432 $144 $144
6 500-535 515 $136-$142 $140.50
3 560-590 580 $135-$136.50 $135.48
12 620-633 629 $130-$136 $133.65
Slaughter cattle:
Cows - Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Dressing
8 1,315-1,550 1,403 $46-$51.50 $48.77 Average
5 1,270-1,725 1,564 $53-$57.50 $55.14 High
Cows - Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Dressing
14 1,025-1,370 1,199 $46-$52 $48.18 Average
2 1,225-1,490 1,358 $53.50-$57 $55.42 High
10 895-1,550 1,210 $32-$45 $42.47 Low
Cows - Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Dressing
3 1,110-1,290 1,203 $44-$47 $45.62 Average
5 860-1,305 1,050 $29-$39 $32.89 Low
5 920-1,195 992 $20-$27 $24.02 Very Low
Bulls - 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Dressing
5 1,595-2,135 1,946 $66-$74 $71.01 Average
4 1,450-2,230 1,823 $58-$64 $62.12 Low
Replacement cattle:
Bred cows - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Head / Actual Wt)
Age Stage Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
2-8 T2-3 6 1,045-1,373 1,282 $1,000-$1,225 $1,115.57
Bred cows - Medium and Large 2 (Per Head / Actual Wt)
Age Stage Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
2-8 T2-3 6 1,165-1,720 1,374 $700-$860 $793.27
Source: United States Department of Agriculture AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News
Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News; Steve Gill,Jefferson City, 573-751-5618;
mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1818.
Windsor livestock auction market report for Dec. 4
Receipts 3,340 HD; 6.5% cows. Compared to last week, mostly steady feeders sold mostly steady. Long weaned calves with good vaccination programs sold up to $6 higher. Slaughter cows sold mostly to $3 higher.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $156 to $179; 400 to 500 pounds, $153 to $178.50; 500 to 600 pounds, $143 to $174.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $132 to $154.25; 700 to 800 pounds, $128 to $150; 800 to 900 pounds, $121 to $139.75.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $113 to $146.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $137 to $157; 400 to 500 pounds, $135 to $156; 500 to 600 pounds, $128 to $147; 600 to 700 pounds, $124 to $140; 700 to 800 pounds, $116 to $136; 800 to 900 pounds, $110 to $129.50.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $100 to $136.
Weigh cows bulk, $48 to $55; high dressing, $60 to $71; low dressing, $43 back; bulls bulk, $70 to $82.
