Central Missouri Sale Company - Sedalia, AMS Livestock, Poultry, & Grain Market News

Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News

Livestock Weighted Average Report for Feb. 3

Auction

This weekLast week

Total Receipts:8081,390

Feeder Cattle:741 (91.7%)1,149 (82.7%)

Slaughter Cattle:63 (7.8%)208 (15.0%)

Replacement Cattle:4 (0.5%)33 (2.4%)

Compared to a month ago, feeder steers no good recent price comparison, however the undertone was lower. Feeder heifers no good recent price comparison, undertone was weak to lower. Demand moderate. Supply moderate. Slaughter cows $5 to $9 higher. Supply included:

92% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 34% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (82% Cows, 18% Bulls); 0% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 68%.

Feeder cattle

Steers - Medium and Large one (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)

HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price

4296296$164$164

6380380$174$174

9410-436430$155-$163$160.05

6453-479470$161-$172$168.47

7500-536521$161.50-$169$164.59

27555-573572$140-$145$140.29

18556-583568$157-$162$158.66 thin fleshed

28651-688670$135-$140$137.45

6655-678670$134-$135$134.33 fleshy

45703-744732$130-$142$130.99

62753-783773$130-$136$131.70

71800-823822$132-$140.35$139.42

19850-865861$126-$130$127.89

57901901$134.60$134.60

Steers - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)

HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price

4450-495473$147-$155$150.81

2583583$138$138

Heifers - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)

HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price

4315315$148$148

4338338$157$157 thin fleshed

6350-351351$149-$153.50$152.75

3430430$142$142

7455-480466$139-$146.50$143.59

16526-548540$132-$139$134.70

4585585$131$131

14639-649643$125-$136$132.03

22657-690679$124-$130$124.50

4670-678676$120$120 fleshy

18708-718712$118-$134.75$127.25

10766-785773$115-$116$115.20

12805-837821$112-$116$114.04

15895895$115$115

2955955$95$95

Heifers - Medium and Large one and two (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)

HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price

2310310$145$145

2438438$132 $132

7455-470459$124-$130$125.75

2528528$126$126

27554-567562$120-$12$121.75

14600-640614$120-$124$122.92

13660-699690$120-$122$120.75

Bulls - Medium and Large one and two (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)

HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price

4365-390384$156-$163$161.34

11450-495475$138-$155$148.27

1545545$142$142

6562-570563$133-$139$137.99

2603603$130$130

Slaughter cattle

Cows - Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)

HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price Dressing

3950-14401,168$53-$59$56.74 average

Cows - Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)

HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price Dressing

10865-1,4501,186$51-$57$54.60 average

31,200-1,4651,310$60-$65.50$62.05 High

Cows - Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)

HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price Dressing

5895-1,3251,092$49-$53.50$51.53 average

10910-1,2251,066$30-$41$32.37 low

3895-1,2001,085$10-$28$17.74 very low

BULLS - 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)

HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price Dressing

21,620-1,6751,648$69.50-$77$73.31 Average

61,170-1,9901,651$52-$68$59.88 low

Replacement cattle

Bred cows - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Head / Actual Wt.

AgeStageHeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price

2-8T2-331,170-1,2951,252$910-$1,150$1,015.70

USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News; Steve Gill Jefferson City; 573-751-5618;mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1818.

Windsor livestock auction market report for Feb. 5

Receipts, 1,138 HD; 4.7% cows. Compared to last week steers sold steady to spots $5 higher, with heifers trading mostly steady. Weigh cows sold steady to $2 higher.

Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $171 to $191; 400 to 500 pounds, $163 to $189; 500 to 600 pounds, $144 to $183; 600 to 700 pounds, $136 to $164; 700 to 800 pounds, $125 to $153; 800 to 900 pounds, $120 to $138.75.

Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, $118 to $163.

Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $137 to $158; 400 to 500 pounds, $141 to $160; 500 to 600 pounds, $135 to 150.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $126 to $144; 700 to 800 pounds, $123 to $139.50; 800 to 900 pounds, $115 to $125.

Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $103 to $134.

Weigh cows bulk, $52 to $57; high dressing, $55 to $64; low dressing, $41 back; bulls bulk, $76 to $86. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.