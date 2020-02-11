Central Missouri Sale Company - Sedalia, AMS Livestock, Poultry, & Grain Market News
Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News
Livestock Weighted Average Report for Feb. 3
Auction
This weekLast week
Total Receipts:8081,390
Feeder Cattle:741 (91.7%)1,149 (82.7%)
Slaughter Cattle:63 (7.8%)208 (15.0%)
Replacement Cattle:4 (0.5%)33 (2.4%)
Compared to a month ago, feeder steers no good recent price comparison, however the undertone was lower. Feeder heifers no good recent price comparison, undertone was weak to lower. Demand moderate. Supply moderate. Slaughter cows $5 to $9 higher. Supply included:
92% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 34% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 8% Slaughter Cattle (82% Cows, 18% Bulls); 0% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder cattle
Steers - Medium and Large one (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price
4296296$164$164
6380380$174$174
9410-436430$155-$163$160.05
6453-479470$161-$172$168.47
7500-536521$161.50-$169$164.59
27555-573572$140-$145$140.29
18556-583568$157-$162$158.66 thin fleshed
28651-688670$135-$140$137.45
6655-678670$134-$135$134.33 fleshy
45703-744732$130-$142$130.99
62753-783773$130-$136$131.70
71800-823822$132-$140.35$139.42
19850-865861$126-$130$127.89
57901901$134.60$134.60
Steers - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price
4450-495473$147-$155$150.81
2583583$138$138
Heifers - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price
4315315$148$148
4338338$157$157 thin fleshed
6350-351351$149-$153.50$152.75
3430430$142$142
7455-480466$139-$146.50$143.59
16526-548540$132-$139$134.70
4585585$131$131
14639-649643$125-$136$132.03
22657-690679$124-$130$124.50
4670-678676$120$120 fleshy
18708-718712$118-$134.75$127.25
10766-785773$115-$116$115.20
12805-837821$112-$116$114.04
15895895$115$115
2955955$95$95
Heifers - Medium and Large one and two (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price
2310310$145$145
2438438$132 $132
7455-470459$124-$130$125.75
2528528$126$126
27554-567562$120-$12$121.75
14600-640614$120-$124$122.92
13660-699690$120-$122$120.75
Bulls - Medium and Large one and two (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price
4365-390384$156-$163$161.34
11450-495475$138-$155$148.27
1545545$142$142
6562-570563$133-$139$137.99
2603603$130$130
Slaughter cattle
Cows - Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price Dressing
3950-14401,168$53-$59$56.74 average
Cows - Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price Dressing
10865-1,4501,186$51-$57$54.60 average
31,200-1,4651,310$60-$65.50$62.05 High
Cows - Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price Dressing
5895-1,3251,092$49-$53.50$51.53 average
10910-1,2251,066$30-$41$32.37 low
3895-1,2001,085$10-$28$17.74 very low
BULLS - 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price Dressing
21,620-1,6751,648$69.50-$77$73.31 Average
61,170-1,9901,651$52-$68$59.88 low
Replacement cattle
Bred cows - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Head / Actual Wt.
AgeStageHeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price
2-8T2-331,170-1,2951,252$910-$1,150$1,015.70
USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News; Steve Gill Jefferson City; 573-751-5618;mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1818.
Windsor livestock auction market report for Feb. 5
Receipts, 1,138 HD; 4.7% cows. Compared to last week steers sold steady to spots $5 higher, with heifers trading mostly steady. Weigh cows sold steady to $2 higher.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $171 to $191; 400 to 500 pounds, $163 to $189; 500 to 600 pounds, $144 to $183; 600 to 700 pounds, $136 to $164; 700 to 800 pounds, $125 to $153; 800 to 900 pounds, $120 to $138.75.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, $118 to $163.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $137 to $158; 400 to 500 pounds, $141 to $160; 500 to 600 pounds, $135 to 150.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $126 to $144; 700 to 800 pounds, $123 to $139.50; 800 to 900 pounds, $115 to $125.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $103 to $134.
Weigh cows bulk, $52 to $57; high dressing, $55 to $64; low dressing, $41 back; bulls bulk, $76 to $86.
