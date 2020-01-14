Central Missouri Sale Company - Sedalia, AMS Livestock, Poultry, & Grain Market News
Missouri Dept of Agriculture Market News for Jan. 6
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/6/2020 - Final
Auction this week
Total Receipts: 1,390
Feeder Cattle: 1,149 (82.7%)
Slaughter Cattle: 208 (15.0%)
Replacement Cattle: 33 (2.4%)
Compared to the last reported sale four weeks ago, no good price comparison of comparable sales, however the undertone was higher. Demand good to very good. Supply heavy. Slaughter cows $4 to $8 higher, instances $10 higher, with most increase on breaking cows. Supply
included: 83% Feeder Cattle (46% Steers, 47% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 15% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (64% Bred Cows, 36% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.
Feeder cattle
Steers - Medium and Large one (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price
2315-335325$171-$175$173.06
8380-388385$170-$179$173.40
8410-435424$162-$165.50$163.41
7483-490487$176-$179$177.57 thin fleshed
9510-545532$153-$166$161.58
6500-528523$170.50-$173.50$171.91 thin fleshed
24550-593571$146-$156$150.53
24558-580570$162-$164.50$163.12 thin fleshed
35620-649636$140-$153.50$147.72
28602-640620$152.50-$157.50$156.01 thin fleshed
27666-698686$144-$149$146.58
5713-730718$144-$146$145.59
7746746$142$142 fleshy
12760-783778$138-$144$140.84
82812-841819$138-$146.10$144.62
48870870$142.60$142.60
10997997$124$124
Steers - Medium and Large one-two (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price
7316316$158$158
2385385$152$152
5435435$159.50$159.50
9473-485474$158-$162$158.45
4524524$146$146
21560-590567$138-146$140.99
4615-625618$138.50-$140$139.62
23663-692671$136-$138.25$137.22
15705-745730$135-$141$137.49
Steers - Large one (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price
4733733$140$140
Heifers - Medium and Large one (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price
12355-395374$148-$154$149.88
24407-438423$142-$148.50$146.96
22450-493472$140-$149$144.23
37505-539531$138-$147$142.34
29553-591582$130-$142.50$135.81
48603-636621$126.50-$135.50$130.68
35657-691678$124-$130$126.36
2703703$128$128
73750-798 795$127-$128$127.95
4836836$122$122
70859-898870$118-$122$121.88
Heifers - Medium and Large one-two (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price
3343343$142$142
14400-448431$128-$141$135.45
17465-485475$124-$139.50$133.57
8505-545523$122-$130$125.03
25556-595571$126-$133$130.49
8600-640621$122-$133.50$125.93
6650-698684$120-$125.50$122.99
Heifers - Large one (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price
5488488$125$125
Bulls - Medium and Large one-two (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price
3335-338337$172-$174$172.66 thin fleshed
4370-378374$162-$167$164.77
6400-437424$146-$159.50$154.92
6460-495466$140-$149$147.41
3478478$159$159 thin fleshed
8518-545532$136-$144.50$141.60
11560-593581$128-$139.50$131.39
8601-613605$122-$129.50$126.60
16666-685678$115-$126$121.95
2 700-705 703 116.00-124.00 120.01
Slaughter cattle
Cows - Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
HeadWt Range Avg WtPrice RangeAvg Price Dressing
41,360-1,5451,460$47.50-$53.50$50.50 average
201,035-1,7651,493$54-$75$64.05 high
Cows - Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price Dressing
26900-1,5951,204$44-$51.50$47.52 average
17980-1,4551,249$52-$58$54.61 high
5750-1,5251,219$34-$41$37.89 low
Cows - Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price Dressing
101,015-1,3601,192$40-$47$43.31 average
2140-985563$51-$58$57.13 high
5965-1,2301,094$35-$39$37.05 low
5845-1,2051,015$13-$27$19.86 very low
Bulls - one-two (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price Dressing
21,685-1,6951,690$72-$76$73.99 Average
41,525-2,3151,831$64-$68$66 low
Replacement cattle
Bred cows - Medium and Large one-two (Per Head / Actual Wt)
AgeStageHeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price
2-8T2-371,185-1,7451,397$975-$1,150$1,040.07
Bred cows - Medium and Large two (Per Head / Actual Wt)
AgeStageHeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price
2-8T2-37970-1,3001,163$800-$850$819.79
Cow-calf pairs Medium and Large one-two w/ 150-300 pound calf (Per Family / Estimate Wt)
AgeStageHeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price
2-8O8875-1,1751,076$950-$1,285$1,113.13
Windsor livestock auction market report for Jan. 8
Receipts, 2,789 HD; 8.3% cows. Compared to last week’s sale, steers and heifers sold mostly $2 to $7 higher with spots up to $10 higher. Slaughter cows sold mostly steady to $2 higher.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $176 to $191; 400 to 500 pounds, $175 to $189; 500 to 600 pounds, $167 to $184; 600 to 700 pounds, $145 to $163; 700 to 800 pounds, $135 to $157.50; 800 to 900 pounds, $127 to $144.
Small frame of fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $123 to $164.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $143 to $171; 400 to 500 pounds, $150 to $178; 500 to 600 pounds, $135 to $162.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $131 to $144; 700 to 800 pounds, $128 ot $136; 800 to 900 pounds, $121 to $131.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $115 to $137.
Weigh cows bulk, $45 to $51; high dressing, $59 to $70; low dressing, $34 back; bulls bulk, $70 to $78.
