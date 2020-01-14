Central Missouri Sale Company - Sedalia, AMS Livestock, Poultry, & Grain Market News

Missouri Dept of Agriculture Market News for Jan. 6

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 1/6/2020 - Final

Auction this week

Total Receipts: 1,390

Feeder Cattle: 1,149 (82.7%)

Slaughter Cattle: 208 (15.0%)

Replacement Cattle: 33 (2.4%)

Compared to the last reported sale four weeks ago, no good price comparison of comparable sales, however the undertone was higher. Demand good to very good. Supply heavy. Slaughter cows $4 to $8 higher, instances $10 higher, with most increase on breaking cows. Supply

included: 83% Feeder Cattle (46% Steers, 47% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 15% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (64% Bred Cows, 36% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.

Feeder cattle

Steers - Medium and Large one (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price

2315-335325$171-$175$173.06

8380-388385$170-$179$173.40

8410-435424$162-$165.50$163.41

7483-490487$176-$179$177.57 thin fleshed

9510-545532$153-$166$161.58

6500-528523$170.50-$173.50$171.91 thin fleshed

24550-593571$146-$156$150.53

24558-580570$162-$164.50$163.12 thin fleshed

35620-649636$140-$153.50$147.72

28602-640620$152.50-$157.50$156.01 thin fleshed

27666-698686$144-$149$146.58

5713-730718$144-$146$145.59

7746746$142$142 fleshy

12760-783778$138-$144$140.84

82812-841819$138-$146.10$144.62

48870870$142.60$142.60

10997997$124$124

Steers - Medium and Large one-two (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price

7316316$158$158

2385385$152$152

5435435$159.50$159.50

9473-485474$158-$162$158.45

4524524$146$146

21560-590567$138-146$140.99

4615-625618$138.50-$140$139.62

23663-692671$136-$138.25$137.22

15705-745730$135-$141$137.49

Steers - Large one (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price

4733733$140$140

Heifers - Medium and Large one (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price

12355-395374$148-$154$149.88

24407-438423$142-$148.50$146.96

22450-493472$140-$149$144.23

37505-539531$138-$147$142.34

29553-591582$130-$142.50$135.81

48603-636621$126.50-$135.50$130.68

35657-691678$124-$130$126.36

2703703$128$128 

73750-798 795$127-$128$127.95

4836836$122$122

70859-898870$118-$122$121.88

Heifers - Medium and Large one-two (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price

3343343$142$142

14400-448431$128-$141$135.45

17465-485475$124-$139.50$133.57

8505-545523$122-$130$125.03

25556-595571$126-$133$130.49

8600-640621$122-$133.50$125.93

6650-698684$120-$125.50$122.99

Heifers - Large one (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price

5488488$125$125

Bulls - Medium and Large one-two (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price

3335-338337$172-$174$172.66 thin fleshed

4370-378374$162-$167$164.77

6400-437424$146-$159.50$154.92

6460-495466$140-$149$147.41

3478478$159$159 thin fleshed

8518-545532$136-$144.50$141.60

11560-593581$128-$139.50$131.39

8601-613605$122-$129.50$126.60

16666-685678$115-$126$121.95

2 700-705 703 116.00-124.00 120.01

Slaughter cattle

Cows - Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

HeadWt Range Avg WtPrice RangeAvg Price Dressing

41,360-1,5451,460$47.50-$53.50$50.50 average

201,035-1,7651,493$54-$75$64.05 high

Cows - Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price Dressing

26900-1,5951,204$44-$51.50$47.52 average

17980-1,4551,249$52-$58$54.61 high

5750-1,5251,219$34-$41$37.89 low

Cows - Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price Dressing

101,015-1,3601,192$40-$47$43.31 average

2140-985563$51-$58$57.13 high

5965-1,2301,094$35-$39$37.05 low

5845-1,2051,015$13-$27$19.86 very low

Bulls - one-two (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price Dressing

21,685-1,6951,690$72-$76$73.99 Average

41,525-2,3151,831$64-$68$66 low

Replacement cattle

Bred cows - Medium and Large one-two (Per Head / Actual Wt)

AgeStageHeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price

2-8T2-371,185-1,7451,397$975-$1,150$1,040.07

Bred cows - Medium and Large two (Per Head / Actual Wt)

AgeStageHeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price

2-8T2-37970-1,3001,163$800-$850$819.79

Cow-calf pairs Medium and Large one-two w/ 150-300 pound calf (Per Family / Estimate Wt)

AgeStageHeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price

2-8O8875-1,1751,076$950-$1,285$1,113.13

Windsor livestock auction market report for Jan. 8

Receipts, 2,789 HD; 8.3% cows. Compared to last week’s sale, steers and heifers sold mostly $2 to $7 higher with spots up to $10 higher. Slaughter cows sold mostly steady to $2 higher. 

Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $176 to $191; 400 to 500 pounds, $175 to $189; 500 to 600 pounds, $167 to $184; 600 to 700 pounds, $145 to $163; 700 to 800 pounds, $135 to $157.50; 800 to 900 pounds, $127 to $144.

Small frame of fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $123 to $164.

Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $143 to $171; 400 to 500 pounds, $150 to $178; 500 to 600 pounds, $135 to $162.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $131 to $144; 700 to 800 pounds, $128 ot $136; 800 to 900 pounds, $121 to $131.

Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $115 to $137.

Weigh cows bulk, $45 to $51; high dressing, $59 to $70; low dressing, $34 back; bulls bulk, $70 to $78. 

