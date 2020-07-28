Central Missouri Sale Company - Sedalia, AMS Livestock, Poultry, & Grain Market News
Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News for July 20
Auction
This weekLast year
Total receipts:483625
Feeder cattle:451 (93.4%)557 (89.1%)
Slaughter cattle:22 (4.6%)68 (10.9%)
Replacement cattle:10 (21.1%)0 (0%)
Compared to the last reported sale six weeks ago, no good comparison on feeder steers and heifers. Demand good. Supply light. Slaughter cows steady to $2 higher. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (28% Steers, 72% Heifers); 5% Slaughter Cattle (81% Cows, 19% Bulls); 2%
Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder cattle
Steers, medium and large one (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. rangeAvg. wt.Price rangeAvg. price
5375375$184$184
5425-445441$169-$178$176.27
10470-480473$166-$173$170.87
10550-598577$151-$159.50$154.49
1605605$151$151
4655-680668$135.50-138$136.77
64796796$139.50$139.50
7884884$120$120
Steer, medium and large one and two (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. rangeAvg. wt.Price rangeAvg. price
2580-590585$135-$146$140.55
4630630$142$142
3963963$100$100
Heifers, medium and large one (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. rangeAvg. wt.Price rangeAvg. price
6350350$145$145
19421-436433$140-145$143.98
6515-531527$136-$139.50$138.59
4640-645643$122-$124$123
79684-695687$122-$126.50$125.45
71747747$122.25$122.25
62784784$123$123
13811811$95$95
18899899$96$96
Heifers, medium and large one and two (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. rangeAvg. wt.Price rangeAvg. price
3493493$130$130
3505-540522$120-$130$126.68
4560-563562$123-$129.50$126.51
5678-683681$112-$114$112.80
Slaughter cattle
Cow, breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. rangeAvg. wt.Price rangeAvg. priceDressing
51,315-1,5201,385$62-$67.50$65.32Average
Cows, boner 80-85% (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt .rangeAvg. wt.Price rangeAvg. priceDressing
31,145-1,6051,335$58-$65$62.61Average
21,165-1,2751,220$68$68High
31,110-1,2501,193$54-$56$54.96Low
Cows, lean 85-90% (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. rangeAvg. wt.Price rangeAvg. priceDressing
2870-955913$52-$54$53.05Average
21,030-1,1501,090$59-$61$60.06High
Bulls, one to two (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. rangeAvg. wt.Price rangeAvg. priceDressing
21,585-1,6451,615$86-$92$89.06Average
21,475-1,9201,698$104$104High
Replacement cattle
Bred cows, medium and large one to two (Per Head/Actual Wt.)
AgeStageHeadWt. RangeAvg. wt.Price rangeAvg. Price
2-8T2-391,130-1,3501,284$950-$1,100$1,062.72
Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News, Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News; Steve Gill, Jefferson City, 573-751-5618; mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1818.
Windsor livestock auction market report for July 22
Receipts, 1,443 HD; 12% cows. Compared to last week, steer sold mostly $2 to $5 higher and heifers sold mostly steady. Slaughter cows sold mostly $2 to $4 higher.
Steers Medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, N/A; 400 to 500 pounds, $160 ot $171; 500 to 600 pounds, $150 to $169.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $138 to $158; 700 to 800 pounds, $124 to $145.50; 800 to 900 pounds, N/A.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $108 to $152.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, N/A; 400 to 500 pounds $138 to $154; 500 to 600 pounds, $134 to $147.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $124 to $135.50; 700 to 800 pounds, $117 to $128.50; 800 to 900 pounds, N/A.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $89 to $127.
Weigh cows bulk, $63 to $68; high dressing, $68 to $76.50; low dressing, $56 back; bulls bulk, $89 to $103.50.
Rep. sales: 1 load black steers, 542 pounds, $169.50; 1 load black steers, 632 pounds, $158; 15 black steers, 713 pounds, $145.50; 16 black steers, 486 pounds, $171; 33 mixed steers, 574 pounds, $157; 20 black steers, 663 pounds, $147.
10 black heifers, 525 pounds, $147.50; 24 black heifers, 586, $140.50; 12 black heifers, 674 pounds, $133.50.
