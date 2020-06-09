Central Missouri Sale Company-Sedalia
AMS Livestock, Poultry, & Grain Market News
Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News for June 1
AuctionThis weekLast reportedLast year
Total receipts1,451362480
Feeder cattle1,312262329
Slaughter cattle11975129
Replacement cattle202422
Compared to two weeks ago, feeder steers under 550 pounds, $3 to $8 higher, 550-700 pounds, steady to $5 higher. Over 700 pounds, no recent price comparison. Feeder heifers under 600 pounds, steady to $7 higher, Over 600 pounds, no recent price comparison. Demand good to very good. Supply moderate to heavy. Slaughter cows steady to $2 higher. Supply included: 90% feeder cattle (69% steers, 30% heifers, 0% bulls); 8% slaughter cattle (95%
cows, 5% bulls); 1% replacement cattle (100% bred cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder cattle
Steers - medium and large 1 (Per Cwt./ Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price
3293293$185$185
7375-378377$179-$180$179.43
16405-438425$168-$176$173.25
6423-440429$180-$183$181.03 thin fleshed
17450-491475$158-$171.50$163.79
27471471$177.25$177.25 thin fleshed
9500-545533$154-165$160.61
34503-545533$167.50-$175$169.06 thin fleshed
25553-597574$151-$162$156.86
11618-623622$151-$155$153.92
9665-691680$134-$135.50$135.34
3665665$146$146 thin fleshed
8711711$130$130
2703703$142$142 thin fleshed
145768-797792$126-$130.10$128.22
362804-842824$125-$130.10$127.27
7855-875869$120$120
52908908$116.10$116.10
10958958$115$115
Steers - medium and large 1 and 2 (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price
4315-345323$162-$169$167.13
2478478$153$153
6563-593577$132-$140$138.65
17622-634631$142-$148$143.04
2700700$110$110.00
Steers - large 1 (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price
6463463$152$152
Heifers - medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price
7328328$142$142
12355-395384$139-$147.50$142.41
35400-445435$136-$146.50$144.12
20496496$144$144
22523-540532$134-$143$139.93
5596596$134.50$134.50
24616-638629$117-$124$120.48
9655-691680$116-$122$119.99
132713-746720$118-$121$119.76
14753-790768$114-$115$114.71
12847847$114$114
Heifers - medium and large 1 and 2 (Per Cwt./ Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price
4355-398377$132$132
6455-470468$124-$133.50$130.69
8500-535522$118-$128.50$124.71
18560-598579$114-$123$120.65
5625-635629$116-$120$118.38
2655-695675$114-$116$114.97
11715-719718$114-$115$114.82
Bulls - medium and large 1 and 2 (Per Cwt./ Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price
385385$168$168
2475-485480$133-$145$139.06
Slaughter cattle
Cows - breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price Dressing
61,200-1,5101,398$60-$66$63.11 average
Cows - boner 80-85% (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price Dressing
24880-1,5151,234$57.50-$66.50$62 average
61,125-1,3751,245$68.50-$75.50$72 high
41,055-1,3801,209$49-$54.50$52.46 low
Cows - lean 85-90% (Per Cwt./ Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price Range Avg. Price Dressing
11940-1,1501,049$52-$58$54.90 average
4855-1,160986$58.50-$61$59.57 high
2820-1,020920$38-$45$41.88 low
Bulls - 1 and 2 (Per Cwt./ Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price Dressing
21,215-1,7701,493$85-$92.50$88.05 average
11,7901,790$105$105 high
Replacement cattle
Bred Cows - medium and large 1 and 2 (Per Head/Actual Wt.)
AgeStageHeadWt. RangeAvg. Wt.Price RangeAvg. Price
2-8T2-312930-1,4301,234$850-$1,010$911.95
Source: United States Department of Agriculture AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News
Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News; Steve Gill Jefferson City, 573-751-5618;
mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1818.
Windsor livestock auction market report for June 3
Receipts, 2,950 HD; 10% cows. Compared to last week, all classes of steers and heifers sold mostly steady to $5 lower. Slaughter cows sold $2 to $5 higher.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $160 to $188; 400 to 500 pounds, $150 to $182; 500 to 600 pounds, $138 to $175; 600 to 700 pounds, $127 to $161; 700 to 800 pounds, $118 to 138.50.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $95 to $162.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $137 to $159.50; 400 to 500 pounds, $125 to $165; 500 to 600 pounds, $122 to $146; 600 to 700 pounds, $115 to $134; 700 to 800 pounds, $105 to $124.50.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $90 to $124.
Weigh cows bulk, $58 to $65; high dressing, $64 to 73.50; low dressing, $51 back; bulls bulk, $85 to $99.
