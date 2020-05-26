Central Missouri Sale Co., Sedalia AMS livestock, poultry and grain market news, Missouri Department of Agriculture market news for May 18
Livestock Weighted Average Report - Final
AuctionThis weekLast reportedLast year
Total receipts:362370542
Feeder Cattle:263 (72.7%)272 (73.5%)439 (81.0%)
Slaughter Cattle:75 (20.7%)90 (24.3%)80 (14.8%)
Replacement Cattle:24 (6.6%)8 (2.2%)23 (4.2%)
Compared to last week's sale, feeder steers under 600 pounds were $5 to $15 higher. Over 600 pounds were $4 to $8 higher. Feeder heifers under 550 pounds were $4 to $10 higher. Over 550 pounds, no good price comparison. Demand good to very good. Supply light. Slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher. Supply included: 73% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 34% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 21% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 7% Replacement Cattle (59%
Bred Cows, 41% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 28%.
Feeder cattle
Steers Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. rangeAv. weightPrice rangeAvg. price
5280-287284$180-$183$181.82
5355-395367$165-$174$169.49
4375-380376$183-$185$184.50 thin fleshed
7405-440421$160-$167$163.27
7455-495471$154-$166$159.69
6500-528516$145-$159$153
12503-549531$164-$167.50$165.47 thin fleshed
6554-565556$149-$151.50$151.08
12553-575567$163-$167$165.57 thin fleshed
9600-615605$143-$151.50$147.23
2605605$156$156 thin fleshed
10665-691681$132-$140$137.67
18719-740721$128-$135$134.18
4753-790769$125-$135$130.41
Steers - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. RangeAvg. weightPrice rangeAvg. price
2375-380378$145-$153$149.03
3510-525517$127-$140$131.98
7614614$136$136
Heifers - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. rangeAvg. weightPrice rangeAvg. price
3325325$145$145
5370-395386$131-$140$135.77
7420-445432$132-$142$138.26
20450-484473$134-$144$139.69
7524-537530$128-$146$138.18
9550-593584$124.50-129$125.81
2645645$123.50$123.50
Heifers - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. rangeAvg. weightPrice rangeAvg. price
5430-448443$122-$130$125.98
3450-475462$126-$132$127.99
5515-545536$116-$127$122.47
3550-590573$113-$116$114.97
Bulls - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. rangeAvg. weightPrice rangeAvg. price
2455-480468$130-$134$132.05
5510-540528$126-$138$132.81
2565565$130.50$130.50
5610-615612$127-$131$129.60
Slaughter cattle
Cows - Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. rangeAvg. weightPrice rangeAvg. priceDressing
21,340-1,5151,428$64.50$64.50Average
41,120-1,6501,431$66.50-$76.50$68.89High
Cows - Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. rangeAvg weightPrice rangeAvg. priceDressing
18860-1,3251,125$57.50-$64$62.14Average
121,000-1,4301,205$65-$67.50$66.07High
Cows- Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. rangeAvg. weightPrice rangeAvg. priceDressing
10925-1,2951,063$53-$58.50$56.28Average
3895-1,010963$58-$61.50$60.42High
2830-990910$45-$48$46.37Low
Bulls - 1-2 (Per Cwt./Actual Wt.)
HeadWt. rangeAvg. weightPrice rangeAvg priceDressing
31,430-1,7451,613$93-$102$50 98.15High
Replacement cattle
Bred cows - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Head/Actual Wt.)
AgeStageHeadWt. rangeAvg. weightPrice rangeAvg. price
2-8T2-310960-1,6351,117$900-$1,050$945.74
Cow calf pairs - Medium 1-2 w/150 pound calf (Per Family/Estimate Wt.)
AgeStageHeadWt. rangeAvg. weightPrice rangeAvg. price
2-8O7760-1,080876$800-$1,050$948.57
Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News. Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Steve Gill, Jefferson City, 573-751-5618; mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1818.
Windsor livestock market report for May 20
Receipts, 1,964 HD; 8.1% cows. Compared to last week, all classes of steers and heifers sold mostly $2 to $6 higher. Slaughter cows sold $3 to $5 higher.
Steers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $162 to $184; 400 to 500 pounds, $158 to $177; 500 to 600 pounds, $141 to $175; 600 to 700 pounds, $133 to $155; 700 to 800 pounds, $121 to $143.75; 800 to 900 pounds, $110 to $128.50.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $110 to $155.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $136 to $159; 400 to 500 pounds, $125 to $154; 500 to 600 pounds, $117 to $146; 600 to 700 pounds, $107 to $134; 700 to 800 pounds, $97 to $118.50; 800 to 900 pounds, N/A.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $91 to $134.
Weigh cows bulk, $58 to $65; high dressing, $65 to $72.50; low dressing, $54 back; bulls bulk, $85 to $95.50.
Rep. sales: 15 black steers, 506 pounds, $175; 12 black steers, 520 pounds, $175; 20 black/white faced steers, 609 pounds, $155; load of black steers, 720 pounds, $143.75; load black steers, 758 pounds, $137.50.
13 black heifers, 413 pounds, $154; 15 black heifers, 506 pounds, $146; 19 black/white faced heifers, 654 pounds, $136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.