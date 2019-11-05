Windsor livestock auction market report for Oct. 23
Receipts, 1,026 HD; 14% cows. Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Slaughter cows sold mostly $4 to $8 lower.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $158 to $180.50; 400 to 500 pounds, $151 to $174; 500 to 600 pounds, $147 to $171.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $141 to $159; 700 to 800 pounds, $134 to $152; 800 to 900 pounds, $126 to $144.25.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $108 to $153.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $138 to $169; 400 to 500 pounds, $136 to $169; 500 to 600 pounds, $128 to $152; 600 to 700 pounds, $122 to $142; 700 to 800 pounds, $118 to $137; 800 to 900 pounds, $110 to $138.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $105 to $133.
Weigh cows bulk, $44 to $50; high dressing, $60 to $70; low dressing, $31 back; bulls bulk, $73 to $78.
Windsor livestock auction market report for Oct. 30
Receipts, 725 HD; 22% cows. With light receipts due to rainy weather conditions, all classes of steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Weigh cows sold mostly $1 to $3 higher.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, $158 to $183; 400 to 500 pounds, $154 to $184; 500 to 600 pounds, $144 to $175; 600 to 700 pounds, $136 to $162; 700 to 800 pounds, $127 to $151; 800 to 900 pounds, $124 to $140.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $110 to $153.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, $142 to $161; 400 to 500 pounds, $137 to $156; 500 to 600 pounds, $131 to $150; 600 to 700 pounds, $127 to $142; 700 to 800 pounds, $121 to $133; 800 to 900 pounds, $117 to $125.50.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $103 to $131.
Weigh cows bulk, $43 to $48; high dressing, $50 to $60; low dressing, $28 back; bulls bulk, $65 to $75.
