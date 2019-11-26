Central Missouri Sale Company - Sedalia,
Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News Nov. 18
Livestock Weighted Average Report
This Week Nov. 11 Last Year
Total Receipts: 868 534 0
Feeder Cattle: 739 (85.1%) 422 (79.0%) 0
Slaughter Cattle: 116 (13.4%) 83 (15.5%) 0
Replacement Cattle: 13 (1.5%) 29 (5.4%) 0
Compared to last week, Feeder steers under 650 pounds $2 to $5 higher, over 650 pounds steady to $2 higher. Feeder heifers steady to $2 higher, instances $5 higher. Demand good to very good. Supply moderate to heavy. Slaughter cows $1 to $4 higher. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 47% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (70% Bred Cows, 30% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder cattle
Steers - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
7 363-383 369 $171-$175.00 $173.81
11 423-445 431 $163-$169 $164.68
3 432 432 $176 $176 thin fleshed
13 463-469 465 $166-$174.50 $170.71
54 506-549 531 $157.50-$169.50 $162.86
19 550-593 570 $147-$158.50 $152.48
16 594 594 $168 $168 thin fleshed
64 600-643 623 $150-$157.50 $154.83
18 711-720 712 $142-$146.75 $146.48
10 767-794 786 $140-$140.50 $140.15
Steers - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
3 365-375 368 $160-$161 $160.66
8 463-498 472 $154-$157 $156.21
6 505-525 521 $147.50-$156 $153.16
10 608-627 623 $146-$146.50 $146.10
Steers - Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
4 530-540 535 $134-$142 $138.04
8 579 579 $142.50 $142.50
4 664 664 $136 $136
Heifers - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
15 409-448 434 $140-$147 $145.91
16 458-487 470 $140-$143.50 $142.14
2 483 483 $150.50 $150.50 thin fleshed
24 504-512 507 $138-$142.50 $139.81
62 553-597 575 $133-$141.25 $139.53
14 639 639 $146.25 $146.25 thin fleshed
4 658-665 660 $137-$138.50 $138.12
4 661 661 $144 $144 thin fleshed
5 715 715 $133 $133
13 702 702 $139.25 $139.25 replacement
3 770-775 772 $128-$130 $129.33
36 809 809 $133.25 $133.25
2 850 850 $124 $124
4 1,009 1,009 $118 $118
Heifers - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
4 336 336 $136 $136
3 437 437 $134 $134
2 493 493 $135 $135
6 500-530 523 $122-$136 $132.21
10 601-647 615 $130-$134.50 $133.08
3 668 668 $125 $125
Heifers - Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
6 551 551 $124 $124
9 624 624 $122 $122
Bulls - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
2 518 518 $123.50 $123.50
2 593 593 $126.50 $126.50
5 605-628 614 $118-$123.50 $120.25
4 655 655 $110 $110
4 718 718 $114 $114
4 765 765 $109 $109
Slaughter cattle
Cows - Breaker 75-80% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Dressing
5 1,350-1,660 1,522 $49.50-$54 $52.76 average
5 1,195-1,645 1,423 $56-$63.50 $59.93 high
Cows - Boner 80-85% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Dressing
19 975-1,550 1,289 $49-$56 $52.50 average
6 1,003-1,330 1,089 $58.50-$65 $60.44 high
11 965-1,545 12,49 $42-$47 $45.30 low
Cows - Lean 85-90% (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Dressing
3 1,160-1,210 1,188 $46-$49.50 $47.52 Average
8 955-1,390 1,158 $30-$44 $37.19 low
5 815-1,195 1,041 $25-$28 $26.66 very low
Bulls - 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price Dressing
2 1,585-1,785 1,685 $74.50-$77 $75.68 average
1 1,940 1,940 $84 $84 high
Source: United States Department of Agriculture AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News
Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News Jefferson City, Mo., 573-751-5618; mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1818.
Windsor livestock auction market report for Nov. 20
Receipts, 2,165 HD; 8% cows. Compared to last week, steers sold steady to $3 higher and heifers traded mostly steady. Slaughter cows sold mostly steady to $2 lower.
Steers medium and large frame, 300 to 400 pounds, N/A; 400 to 500 pounds, $150 to $170; 500 to 600 pounds, $140 to $169; 600 to 700 pounds, $133 to $161; 700 to 800 pounds, $124 to $154; 800 to 900 pounds, $120 to $145.50.
Small frame or fleshy steers and bulls, 400 to 700 pounds, $104 to $147.
Heifers medium and large frame No. 1, 300 to 400 pounds, N/A; 400 to 500 pounds, $136 to $155; 500 to 600 pounds, $124 to $146; 600 to 700 pounds, $121 to $145; 700 to 800 pounds, $117 to $144.50; 800 to 900 pounds, $110 to $134.
Small frame or fleshy heifers, 400 to 700 pounds, $95 to $133.
Weigh cows bulk, $43 to $48.50; high dressing, $60 to $68; low dressing, $36 back; bulls bulk, $70 to $78.
