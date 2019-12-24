Malleasa Staus and Quentin Lobaugh, of Cole Camp, became the parents of a son, Thomas Ethan Lobaugh, born Dec. 19, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
The maternal grandparents are Michael and Gina Staus, of Sedalia. The paternal grandparents are Ronald and Stephanie Lobaugh, of Marshall. The great-grandparents are Mary Helen Staus and the late Milburn Staus, of Smithton, Judy Bruce and the late Robert Bruce, of Bosworth, and the late Jack and Wilma Lobaugh, of Sedalia.
