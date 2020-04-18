While Missouri has seen decreasing numbers in abuse and neglect calls, professionals in the field fear this means individuals in danger are having less opportunities to call for help and less cases are being reported due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This low number of calls is very abnormal for the hotline and our worst fear is that children are unsafe while at home,” Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Social Services, said in a press release. “Teachers and child care providers are mandated reporters of suspected child abuse and neglect and are often our state’s best radar on a child’s wellbeing because children are in school or at child care each day.”
DSS has reported that since March, calls to the state’s Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline have dropped by about 50%. Educators and child care providers make the largest number of hotline reports and without that daily contact with a child, a child’s safety could be seriously impacted, according to the release. The DSS Children’s Division is also concerned that social isolation and the unprecedented pressures parents and families are experiencing are elevating the risk for child abuse or neglect.
Child Safe of Central Missouri Inc. Executive Director Mari Asbury said child abuse rises when there is a crisis such as a pandemic.
“It’s not reflecting truly what’s happening,” she said. “It’s just because kids are not in the sight of a lot of adults right now especially if they were in school or playing ball or going to an after-school situation. We kind of think probably what’s happening in Missouri is they’re just not being reported because nobody is seeing those kids.”
CASA Executive Director Lori Haney said this is also true of adult individuals suffering from abuse. She said she believes the general fear and anxiety going on with the pandemic is compounding it for victims.
“Our hotline calls at CASA requesting services have actually diminished.” she explained. “There’s a lot of different theories about that but I know what I believe the primary reason to be is that when you are sheltering in place with your abuser, you don’t have the opportunity to get the call out. That’s what is really concerning to me is having done this work for so long I've just seen the creativity that many victims have to utilize in those moments…Those opportunities, you just don’t have as many when your abuser is there 24/7.”
Haney and Asbury said their organizations are still open and there to help although both have made adjustments to how they work due to the pandemic. Both said it is important for the community to step up and start looking out for their neighbors.
“I would tell the community to check on your neighbors,” Haney said. “You don’t have to go into the house, you don’t have to be in contact with them and can still practice your social distancing. Check on one another right now. By all means be that support system…A big thing is to just step up as a community and look out for one another. If you have those suspicions, quietly share them and if it’s safe for you to provide that support and help if you can.”
Asbury encouraged individuals to look out for warning signs when it comes to children. She also encourages children to talk to a safe person if they can find one.
“If a child is frightened from a caregiver, if you see a burn or bite marks or broken bones or things like that, a black eye that cannot be explained,” she said. “If the child appears to be scared of the person that they’re with. Those are things that need to be reported.”
Haney also encouraged individuals dealing with abuse to call CASA if it was safe to.
“First and foremost if you can get the call out, call us,” Haney said. “Please call us or call 911. If law enforcement is present let them know on the scene that you would like to get to CASA…Our staff is definitely still available 24/7.”
While some people may not want to get involved in a situation or are worried they are mistaken, Asbury and Haney said it is important for them to report things even if it is just a suspicion. Haney suggested calling CASA and asking for advice if they are worried about how to proceed.
Asbury said it is an individual’s duty to get involved.
“If you’re not a mandated reporter you can give an anonymous call so therefore nobody knows who you are…” Asbury said. “You don’t have to have all the details. You don’t have to have proof. Let the professionals do that. Let Children’s Division go out and investigate and make that decision.
“We hear that a lot with sexual abuse,” she continued. “We can’t stop or lower our numbers of sexual and physical abuse if people don’t report. We all have a duty to take care of these kids. If we see something or we know something even though we don’t want to get involved, it’s our duty to do it...We want people to have their eyes and ears open to keep kids safe.”
Gov. Mike Parson has proclaimed April 19-25 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Missouri in honor of the continuing efforts of crime victims and victim advocates to make Missouri safer and more supportive of crime victims.
CASA’s crisis hotline can be reached at 660-827-5555, info@casa-sedalia.org orwww.casa-sedalia.org/contact-us.
Child Safe’s child abuse/neglect hotline can be reached at 1-800-392-3738, info@childsafehouse.org or www.childsafehouse.org/contact.
