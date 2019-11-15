The New York City Big Book Award recognized “The Red Coat” by Madge H. Gressley in the category of Middle Grade Category as a Distinguished Favorite.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
“The Red Coat,” part of the Sophie Collins Mystery Series, offers a mystery read for young and old about a homeless runaway and a murder featuring a young protagonist who could be compared to Nancy Drew.
Once again, in 2019, the New York City Big Book Award achieved worldwide participation. Winners were recognized globally from Australia, Cambodia, Canada, England and the United States of America.
For more information, visit www.nycbigbookaward.com.
