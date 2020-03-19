Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department to host Dance Wars video event
The Sedalia Parks and Recreation wants to continue to bring fun, keep people active and engaged all while still doing our part to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Parks Department will be posting activities for individuals and families to do each day at no cost to participants. The first event is a dance war. Submit dance videos to slynde@sedaliaparks.com by March 27. The top three videos will be featured on the department’s Facebook page. For more information: contact Savanna Lynde, Recreation Supervisor, at slynde@sedaliaparks.com,visit the Sedalia Parks & Recreation Office at 1500 West 3rd Street, or call 660-826-4930.
