City of Sedalia to spray for mosquitoes
The City of Sedalia will begin spraying for mosquitoes the week of July 13.
According to a City of Sedalia press release, the public works department will be spraying for mosquitoes between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the following areas.
On July 13, crews will spray from Broadway Boulevard south to the south city limits and Ohio Avenue west to the west city limits. On July 14, crews will spray from Broadway Boulevard north to the north city limits and Ohio Avenue west to the west city limits. On July 15, crews will spray from Broadway Boulevard north to the north city limits and from Ohio Avenue east to the east city limits. On July 16, crews will spray from Broadway Boulevard south to the south city limits and from Ohio Avenue east to the east city limits.
The spraying is weather permitting and rain will result in rescheduling.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports July Fourth holiday statistics
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported five traffic fatalities, zero boating fatalities and one drowning over the July Fourth holiday counting period.
According to a MSHP press release, troopers worked 294 crashes which included 107 injuries and five fatalities over the counting period. Troopers also made 139 driving while intoxicated arrests and 126 drug arrests. The 2020 July Fourth holiday counting period began at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 2, and ended at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Troopers also worked nine boating crashes, which included four injuries and zero fatalities. Troopers made six boating while intoxicated arrests and 25 drug arrests. There was one drowning over the holiday weekend.
During the 2019 counting period, 15 people were killed and 457 injured statewide in Missouri over the holiday in 1,109 traffic crashes. Troopers arrested 162 people for driving while intoxicated last year. Over the 2019 July Fourth holiday, there were nine boating crashes, which included four injuries and zero fatalities and three people drowned during last year's holiday. Troopers also made 13 boating while intoxicated arrests during the 2019 counting period.
According to the release, the fatality statistics in the release could change if late deaths occur, if other departments report fatalities after the release was sent out, or if a fatality is determined to be caused by a medical condition rather than a traffic incident.
