Bothwell offers CPR, first aid classes
Bothwell Regional Health Center announced dates for its 2020 educational classes and support groups.
Bothwell offers a variety of classes including childbirth education, community CPR/AED/First Aid, safe sitter, and smoking cessation.
Community CPR/AED/First Aid one-day classes will meet March 7, May 9, Sept. 12, and Nov. 7. CPR/AED/First Aid classes are from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the fee is $50. The CPR/AED class is from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the fee is $35. First Aid only is from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the fee is $35. Register at www.brhc.org/classes or call 660-827-9515. Classes meet in the Bothwell Education Center, 600 E. 14th St. in Sedalia.
For questions about community health education, contact the Bothwell Education Center at classes@brhc.org or 660-827-9515.
