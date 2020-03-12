BRHC Auxiliary to host book and gift fair
Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary will host a book and gift fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19 in the BRHC cafeteria. The event is a fundraiser for the auxiliary. Cash, check, debit/credit and ApplePay are available. Payroll deduct for hospital employees will also be available.
Benton County Heath to host session on Coronavirus
Benton County Health Department will host a question and answer session about the current Coronavirus health crisis at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at the Cole Camp Branch of Boonslick Library. Everyone is invited to visit with County Health Officials and ask questions. The Health Department will have plenty of literature and advice.
