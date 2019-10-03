Veteran to host meet-and-greet at SPD and SFD
U.S. Army veteran Jeremy Miller will take time out from his Walk Across America for Veteran Suicide for a meet-and-greet at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Sedalia Police Department and at 3:30 p.m. at the Sedalia Fire Department. Refreshments will be provided by Jeeps Against Veteran Suicide. The public is invited.
Miller is an Idaho native who served in Iraq during his eight years of military service. He hopes to raise awareness of mental health issues and how it has contributed to suicide among men and women who have served in the military. Veterans are encouraged to visit with him. Miller will conclude his walk after reaching Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
SFCC to sponsor free health fair
State Fair Community College nursing and health sciences students will sponsor a free public health fair from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7 in Thompson Conference Center in Heckart Science and Allied Health Center on the Sedalia campus. Students, employees and the community are invited to attend.
Students will present information on health topics such as infectious disease prevention, tobacco and substance abuse, sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy planning, oral hygiene, heart attack and stroke awareness, and more.
The free health fair is part of Healthy People 2020, a national initiative that challenges individuals and communities to take steps toward good health.
For more information, contact nursing instructor Addie Courter at 660-596-7382 or abarton4@sfccmo.edu.
Crossroads Hospice seeks volunteers
Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care in Kansas City seeks volunteers to help support its signature Gift of a Day program, which brings to life a hospice patient’s personal vision of what a perfect day might be.
In addition to helping with a Gift of a Day, volunteers are welcome to share their favorite activities like reading, playing cards or other games, listening to music, or arts and crafts. Or they may choose to run errands, assist in the office, or make companion visits and provide respite for family members.
For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Sheryl Woods at 816-333-9200 or Sheryl.Woods@crossroadshospice.com or Gwyn Collier at Gwyn.Collie@crossroadshospice.com, or visit CrossroadsHospice.com/Volunteering.
