Upcoming fairgrounds events
The following events will be hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds this coming week:
• The 2019 Missouri State RV Rally will be hosted Wednesday through Saturday in the Mathewson Exhibition Center.
• The Central Eastern Missouri Rabbit Breeders-All Breed Show will be hosted Saturday in the Poultry and Rabbit Building. For more information, contact Steven Nadler at 636-578-0111.
• The Region 4 Fox Trot Fall Festival will be hosted Saturday in the Coliseum, MFA Youth Livestock Arena and Donnelly Arena. For more information, call 314-422-0390.
