Phillips Media Group has announced the launch of a small business marketing grant program to help local businesses continue advertising during the challenging times created by the COVID-19 crisis.
All 10 Phillips Media Group publications, including the Sedalia Democrat, are participating in the program, jointly allocating up to $250,000 in matching advertising credits to assist local businesses.
“Local businesses are an important part of a community’s identity whether it is the jobs they create, the uniqueness they add, or the services they provide. They truly are the heartbeat of our towns,” said Jim Holland, President of Phillips Media Group. “As the local leader in news and advertising, we want to be there for you during these uncertain times. Our local marketing grant program is another way we are looking to strengthen our communities one business at a time.”
To apply for the grant program or to find more information, visit grant.phillipsmedia.com and fill out the online application. The program is open to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Grants are available for a minimum of $200 and a maximum of $10,000 and can be used toward print or digital advertising in the business’ local Phillips Media Group news products. Grants will be awarded in May and June and must be used by June 30.
“The Democrat has worked with local businesses for 152 years through good times and bad. With this marketing grant program, we can work together to continue spreading the word about the products and services available in our area in these difficult times,” Sedalia Democrat Publisher Will Weibert said. “This matching grant will allow businesses to double their advertising impact on thousands of Democrat readers. I’m proud to be able to offer a way to help fellow local businesses that have felt the effects of the pandemic.”
Completed applications will be reviewed and a Phillips Media representative will reach out to confirm approval. Questions regarding this program should be directed to the local Phillips Media Group publication. For Sedalia Democrat information, contact Weibert at will@sedaliademocrat.com or 660-530-0282.
