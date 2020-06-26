The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 once again increased by one overnight.
The total number of cases is reported at 111 by the Pettis County Health Center. As of Thursday, there are 23 active cases with 87 individuals who have been returned to normal activities. One person remains hospitalized.
On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed the largest single-day increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state with 553 cases added to the total. DHSS cited a number of back-logged tests for the large increase. Missouri now reports a total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 19,442.
DHSS as well as the health center continues to urge individuals to follow the guidelines for social distancing. These include maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals when in public, washing hands and using hand sanitizer, remaining home if symptoms of the COVID-19 virus are present and wearing face masks while in public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.