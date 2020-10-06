Data from the Pettis County Health Center concerning COVID-19 cases was not available on Tuesday. Health center officials said those numbers will be included in Wednesday’s figures.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the statewide total of 134,583 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There are now 2,200 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Missouri as of Tuesday afternoon.
