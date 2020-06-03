Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland announced a Sedalia Girl Scout has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award.
Erika Tackett will receive her Gold Award on June 6 via a virtual ceremony. In total, 16 girls across Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland earned the Girl Scout Gold Award this year.
Tackett, a recently graduated Senior at Smith-Cotton High School, completed her Gold Award Project titled Super Sensory Support to address the lack of sensory items and resources in her hometown. With her project, she hoped to provide students with sensory outlets to enhance their learning activities as well as provide education to her peers regarding the necessity of varying educational tools to provide equity in the classroom for students with disabilities in their community. Along with the educational component to her project, Tackett was also able to make weighted blankets for the students that might need them to combat anxiety and stress associated with some learning environments.
The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn. Girls must choose an issue in their community, create a plan to fix that issue, and then take action to complete their project. Each project must be sustainable for many years to come.
