Bothwell Regional Health Center and the Pettis County Health Center hosted a Facebook Live on Tuesday to talk about the myths and facts of COVID-19.
Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin, Bothwell Chief Executive Officer Lori Wightman and Bothwell Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phillip Fracica talked about the coronavirus and answered community questions. The hour-long discussion was moderated by Cliff Callis of Callis and Associates. He asked the trio prepared questions as well as some questions from comments on the video.
“What’s different about this particular virus is it is a new virus that is different from any that has ever existed in the world before,” Fracica said. “… Because it is a new virus there are no humans that have any natural immunity to it or have had exposure to anything similar to mount an antibody response. The fact the whole human population is susceptible to it is one of the reasons it has become a pandemic and has spread as much as it has.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Pettis County Health Center reported 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Two people have recovered and 14 are at recovering at home. Only one has been hospitalized.
Martin noted that as testing increases, so will the number of positive cases. Local testing has increased — 460 people have been tested as of noon Friday — in the last week as Katy Trail Community Health began testing people with a physician’s order by appointment. Martin said increased testing allows health center staff to identify who may have been in contact with that positive case, thus hopefully reducing further spread.
Fracica said the turnaround on test results depends on the laboratory and the supply and demand. Bothwell takes tests to a lab three times per day and usually receives results in a few hours, although high demand can delay that up to 24 to 48 hours. At the beginning of the pandemic, it took up to a week.
“There’s been one challenge – there were some gatherings over the holidays where people thought it was OK to get together with extended family members or friends, thinking these are people I know and they’re not sick so it’s OK to get together,” she said. “Unfortunately that has not been the case. We’ve seen some spread from those kinds of gatherings so it is important for people to stay away from groups of people that do not live in their household.”
According to Martin, the virus particles exit the body if an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks loudly. The particles travel on droplets of moisture like saliva or mucus. She said COVID-19 travels through droplets, which are heavier and tend to drop to the ground faster than other virus particles that can hang in the air.
Those droplets are the cause for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of staying at least 6 feet away from other people. Martin said studies have shown droplets generally can’t travel 6 feet, so you are less likely to get the virus particles on yourself if you are at least that far away from someone who coughs or sneezes.
However, masks are still recommended but they are primarily to prevent particles from exiting the body rather than prevent particles from entering.
“If someone does have the virus and they don’t know about it, if they cough or sneeze with a mask on that traps the particles from going into the air around them,” Martin said. “In terms of incoming, you hear about N95 masks, those are more protective for what’s coming toward you. It does stop that spread from people who may not know they are ill and protects the people around them.”
As for gloves, they can put a barrier between your hands and surfaces that may have virus droplets, but you still have to dispose of the gloves properly and refrain from touching your face.
“Still wash your hands before putting gloves on, then when taking them off fold them in so you’re not touching the outside surface, then wash your hands or use hand sanitizer,” Martin explained. “Masks should not give a false sense of security, still keep that distance. When you take it off, focus on the part around your ears. Don’t touch the front or inside, that’s what you’re trying to not come in contact with. Still keep your hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth.”
Using precautions like social distancing and wearing masks can help reduce infections because possibly 25% to 50% of people with COVID-19 show no symptoms, Fracica said.
“It’s not good because there could be people walking around with the virus and no hint they are infected,” he said. “... You could pass on the infection to someone who it will end their life.”
So far there is not an officially recommended treatment for COVID-19, Fracica said, although there are studies underway with various medications.
Fracica said he’s not aware of medications that people should stop taking during the pandemic to avoid getting COVID-19. He said there was misinformation and speculation about ibuprofen being a problem but that information has since been retracted. He also said there was concern about medications such as ACE inhibitors playing a role in contracting the virus, but doctors have since said it’s more likely the diseases those medications treat, like high blood pressure and heart disease, that make people more susceptible not the medications.
Fracica and Martin said information given to the public is constantly changing because what scientists and doctors know about the virus one day may change the next. Fracica said the United States’ predictive models are based on 20 or 30 factors and scientists made assumptions based on data from other countries. Relatively small changes in one or more of those can have big impacts, he said.
Fracica and Martin said Pettis County has been fortunate that the community has cooperated with stay-at-home guidelines, which has led to a low number of cases, but it only takes one infected person entering a crowded space to change that.
“We (Pettis County) are hard to make a prediction for because we have been spared from the worst of it, but if there’s one person that goes into a workplace or closed area and encounters multiple people or one person in a nursing home, we can go from our fortunate situation only having 16 people in the county to having 20 patients on ventilators and our ICU full,” Fracica said. “The community’s willingness to look out for others helped us to get through this. With God’s help hopefully we’ll never see our surge but there is ongoing work to be done.”
Gov. Mike Parson has extended the stay-at-home order through May 3, but Martin said how each Missouri community reopens after that depends on several factors. She said once a vaccine is available and distributed, that will trigger the community to going completely back to normal.
“We don’t want this to last any longer than it needs to last, but I don’t want to see us become complacent, open up everything wide right away and then we end up with a significant spike in cases, a significant impact on our hospital and we have to start all over again,” Martin said. “That would be even worse than what we’re dealing with now.”
People with more questions about the coronavirus are encouraged to seek information from reputable sources such as websites for the Pettis County Health Center, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the CDC.
Wightman said anyone with concerns about possible COVID-19 symptoms can call the Bothwell COVID-19 hotline at 660-826-8833 or take the online COVID-19 assessment at brhc.org.
