The rate of COVID-19 infection has been increasing over the past two weeks in Pettis County, which means reopening the community may be a slow process.
The Pettis County Public Health Order, originally set to expire April 24, has been extended until May 3. Gov. Mike Parson’s statewide stay-at-home order also expires May 3. The full Pettis County order can be found on the Pettis County Health Center website and with the online version of this article.
Parson has indicated Missouri businesses should open on May 4 but has also said situations vary across the state depending on the rate of infection in each community. As of Friday afternoon, there are 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County.
“Pettis County cases can be considered small in number,” a health center news release states. “The important thing to consider is that the numbers are increasing daily. This is in contrast to some of our other counties where the case count has been stable with few to no cases reported for a number of weeks. The increasing cases place Pettis County in a different situation. Some of our neighboring counties may be able to open up more quickly than we are able to open up.”
The health center has developed a plan for reopening the community based on guidance from the federal government. According to the release, the plan will be distributed to restaurants, hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and other businesses where larger gatherings of people or close contact are required. The health center will ask each business to submit plans on how to reopen within the guidelines. This information will be released when Parson releases the state guidance.
Some Pettis County businesses chose to close their doors during the pandemic although the public health order allowed for some smaller businesses to remain open if they followed guidelines on social distancing and limited the number of people in the building. In the same manner, each business will be allowed to make its own decision on reopening once the public health order expires, the release states.
The health center continues to ask citizens to continue social distancing, stay home, wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer, avoid crowds and check on neighbors. Wearing a mask in public is also recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If you have symptoms of fever, cough or trouble breathing, call your health care provider. Testing is available at Katy Trail Community Health (877-733-5824) and the Bothwell Regional Health Center Walk In Clinic (660-826-8833). Individuals should call before going into a health care facility.
Bothwell also has a COVID-19 hotline that can be reached at 660-826-8833 and an online COVID-19 assessment that can be found at brhc.org.
