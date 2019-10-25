The 5th Street Improv Troupe will host an open-session for improv rehearsal from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at the Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts, 111 W. Fifth St. in Sedalia. Anyone interested in playing with the troupe is welcome to participate.
“This is a great opportunity to come out and just have fun with us, without having to actually perform in a show,” Danielle Knight, troupe captain, said. “If you have been itching to try your hand at improvisational comedy, you’re in luck!”
Interested participants should enter through the Liberty Center back door.
If successful, the troupe will offer open-sessions on an ongoing basis every Friday evening.
5th Street Improv was formed last spring and has performed three shows at the Liberty Center. Improv comedy has been made popular with the television show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”
5th Street Improv will perform another show next spring at a date to be announced. For more information, visit facebook.com/5thstreetimprov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.