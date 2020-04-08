Like many once routine events, Tax Day has changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In late March, the Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service announced the extension of the tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.
“The decision allows taxpayers to defer federal income tax payments without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed,” according to the IRS.
It applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers as well as those who pay self-employment tax.
Individual taxpayers who need additional time beyond July 15 can request a filing extension by filing Form 4868. Businesses who need additional time must file Form 7004.
“Even with the filing deadline extended, we urge taxpayers who are owed refunds to file as soon as possible and file electronically,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. “Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds. Although we are curtailing some operations during this period, the IRS is continuing with mission-critical operations to support the nation, and that includes accepting tax returns and sending refunds.”
Most refunds are being issued within 21 days.
Dino Ward of Superior Tax Service in Sedalia agreed that it is a good idea to file as soon as possible.
“If you think you will get a refund, file soon,” Ward said Tuesday morning from his office. “The IRS and the state of Missouri are sending refund checks out quickly.”
Superior Tax Service has operated in Sedalia for 30 years. The firm is owned by Ward’s sister Debbie Rutledge-Preece. Ward has been preparing returns there for nine years.
Ward said the business had the same number of clients as in previous years until the virus and stay-at-home orders went into effect.
“Then it slowed down but we predict by July 15 we will be at the same amount of clients,” he said.
Walk-in customers are welcome at the business at 2002 W. 14th St.
Individuals who filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 will not need to do anything to receive the economic impact checks from the federal government, according to Ward.
Both the Treasury Department and the IRS announced the distribution of economic impact payments will begin in the next three weeks and will “be distributed automatically, with no action required for most people. However, some seniors and others who typically do not file returns will need to submit a simple tax return to receive the stimulus payment.”
Low-income taxpayers, senior citizens, Social Security recipients, some veterans and individuals with disabilities who are otherwise not required to file a tax return will not owe tax.
IRS.gov/coronavirus will soon provide information instructing people in these groups on how to file a 2019 tax return with simple, but necessary, information including their filing status, number of dependents and direct deposit bank account information.
According to the IRS, “tax filers with adjusted gross income up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment. For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced by $5 for each $100 above the $75,000/$150,000 thresholds. Single filers with income exceeding $99,000 and $198,000 for joint filers with no children are not eligible.”
Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 will automatically receive an economic impact payment of up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples. Parents also receive $500 for each qualifying child. The IRS will calculate and automatically send the economic impact payment to those eligible.
The IRS cautions all filing taxes to be on the lookout for a surge of calls and email phishing attempts about the coronavirus. These contacts can lead to tax-related fraud and identity theft.
"We urge people to take extra care during this period. The IRS isn't going to call you asking to verify or provide your financial information so you can get an economic impact payment or your refund faster," Rettig said in a statement. "That also applies to surprise emails that appear to be coming from the IRS. Remember, don't open them or click on attachments or links. Go to IRS.gov for the most up-to-date information."
Taxpayers should watch not only for emails but text messages, websites and social media attempts that request money or personal information.
