Since the close of filing Jan. 21, for the April 7 Municipal Election the Democrat has been contacted with updates on candidate filings for three area school districts.
Pettis County R-V (Northwest)
Six candidates filed for a seat on the Board of Education. Candidate Mike Weathers has withdrawn his name from the ballot, according to Superintendent Amy Fagg. The remaining five candidates seeking three seats on the board are Dr. Janeene Williams, Sherry Killion, Steve Jolly, Ben Burson and Casey Smith.
La Monte R-IV
Three incumbents, Leah Mahin, Linda Davis and Katie Hall, all filed for re-election to the Board of Education. They face no opposition so there will be no election in April.
Smithton R-VI
The terms of three incumbents, John Frazee, Sara Moore and Dennie Steele expire in April. All three have filed for re-election and are unopposed so there won’t be an April election. A fourth candidate, Erin Gilbert, also filed but has since decided to withdraw her name from consideration, according to Superintendent David Bray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.