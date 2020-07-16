The number of confirmed cases of individuals who have tested positive with COVID-19 continues to rise both in Pettis County and statewide.
On Wednesday, officials from the Pettis County Health Center reported an increase of three cases from Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases countywide now stands at 188. There are 53 active cases up from 51 reported Tuesday. Six people from Pettis County remain hospitalized. The number of individuals returned to normal activity remains at 133 for the second day.
Statewide the total number of confirmed cases is listed at 29,714. There have been 1,103 statewide attributed to the virus.
When in public all individuals are asked to practice social distancing including maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals, wearing masks, avoiding contact with one’s face and frequent washing and sanitizing of one’s hands.
