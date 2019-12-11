Marissa Gertz was selected as one of two Missouri Girls State senators to attend the 73rd American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington, D.C., July 20-27. Gertz is the daughter of Daniel and Janet Gertz. She is a senior at Smithton High School.
The weeklong event gives participants a firsthand experience with practical insight into how the federal government works. More than 7,000 young women have participated in Girls Nation since it was founded in 1947.
Two participants are chosen from each state after participating in their respective Girls State programs. The girls are known as “senators.” During Girls Nation, they participate in a mock legislature. They are responsible for submitting bills and resolutions, participating in senate sessions and electing officials such as president and vice president.
While in D.C., the senators visit Capitol Hill and meet with their state senators and representatives providing each girl an opportunity to discuss local issues and share bills they have written as part of Girls Nation. The girls also participate in field trips to see historical Washington monuments, Arlington National Cemetery and the White House. Gertz and other delegates had the opportunity to meet Vice President Mike Pence.
The ALA Girls State and ALA Girls Nation programs are privately funded and presented by members of the American Legion Auxiliary.
