Katelyn Hardy, O.D., was among 134 students recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.
A native of Sedalia, Hardy is the daughter of Teresa and Jeff Hardy. She is the granddaughter of Judy and Terry Hardy and Shirley and Jim Harms. Hardy is a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia. After graduation, she plans to practice at Eyecare Specialties in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
