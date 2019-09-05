WARRENSBURG — Tanner Ray Martin from La Monte High School participated in The American Legion of Missouri Boys State June 15-23 on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
During his week, he was a citizen of Pershing City and held the positions of City Council; delegate to county committee, Ward II; attorney; business owner; public defender; and appeared on the ballot for House of Representatives. Martin also attended law school while participating in Boys State.
Martin was selected based on his leadership, citizenship, academics, and character during his junior year at La Monte High School.
Martin is the son of Kim Lyne and Dustin Martin. He was sponsored by state Rep. Dean Dohrman, R-La Monte. Sponsors afford the opportunity for students to participate in this nationally recognized program and are critical to its continued success. Organizations, businesses, and individuals interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Missouri Boys State Headquarters at 660-429-2761
Boys State is a pure democracy in that all citizens may vote and are eligible to hold office. The program is designed to educate and train Missouri's young leaders in functional citizenship, leadership and government. Nearly 1,000 student leaders build an entire state government in a single week.
The Boys State staff is comprised of educational, legal, professional, and civic leaders who volunteer their time each year. Missouri Boys State is a 501(c)(3) organization and is a Missouri American Legion program.
Students who are juniors during the 2019-20 academic year and are interested in participating should contact their high school counselor and visit the Missouri Boys State website at www.moboysstate.org. For more information, contact Bettie Rusher at 660-429-2761 or bettie.rusher@moboysstate.org.
