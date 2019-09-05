WARRENSBURG — Tanner Keith Hoos from Green Ridge High School participated in The American Legion of Missouri Boys State June 15-23 on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
During his week, he was a citizen of Ingle County and held the positions of fireman, Ward III, attorney. and business owner. Hoos also attended law school while participating in Boys State.
Hoos was selected based on his leadership, citizenship, academics, and character during his junior year at Green Ridge High School.
Hoos is the son of Andy and Jamie Hoos. He was sponsored by Central Bank of Sedalia. Sponsors afford the opportunity for students to participate in this nationally recognized program and are critical to its continued success. Organizations, businesses, and individuals interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Missouri Boys State Headquarters at 660-429-2761
Boys State is a pure democracy in that all citizens may vote and are eligible to hold office. The program is designed to educate and train Missouri's young leaders in functional citizenship, leadership and government. Nearly 1,000 student leaders build an entire state government in a single week.
The Boys State staff is comprised of educational, legal, professional, and civic leaders who volunteer their time each year. Missouri Boys State is a 501(c)(3) organization and is a Missouri American Legion program.
Students who are juniors during the 2019-20 academic year and are interested in participating should contact their high school counselor and visit www.moboysstate.org. For more information, contact Bettie Rusher at 660-429-2761 or bettie.rusher@moboysstate.org.
