Keaton Denney, a senior at Central Methodist University in Fayette, will soon travel with the Chorale Singers as the group embarks on its annual tour.
Denney, a music education major from Cole Camp, will be one of 31 students involved in the tour. Dr. Claude Westfall. director of choral activities at CMU, will lead the group as it visits more than a dozen locations from Nov. 21-26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.