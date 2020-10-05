Longwood Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual Lord's Acre Sale in a reimagined way this year with a virtual auction going on now through noon Oct. 10. Meal boxes are available for purchase through forms available at www.facebook.com/Longwoodpc. Contactless pickup and local delivery are available.
Longwood Presbyterian hosting Lord’s Acre Sale
- By Democrat Staff
