It has been months since candidate filing closed for the municipal election, but voters will finally be able to head to the polls Tuesday.
The election was postponed from April 7 to June 2 by executive order from Gov. Mike Parson due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada said the stretch from the close of candidate filing Jan. 21 to the June 2 municipal election is officially the longest election in Missouri history. Absentee voting has also been stretched longer than the usual six weeks, as it has been available since Feb. 25.
Ballots had already been printed for the April election when Parson issued the executive order, so La Strada noted voters will notice April 7 at the top of their ballot. His office did not reprint the ballots to save on election costs, which are passed on to the municipalities participating in the election.
La Strada said he estimates 8 to 10% of registered voters in Pettis County will vote either absentee or cast a ballot in person Tuesday. He said he’s hoping to at least hit double digits. If turnout is less than 10%, that would be the lowest municipal election turnout since 2011 when 9% of voters cast a ballot.
Absentee voting is available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in the clerk’s office on the second floor of the Pettis County Courthouse.
“Things are starting to pick up a little bit. Since the COVID-19 it was slow in the month of April, March was pretty slow too,” La Strada said of absentee voting. “Last Friday we had nine at the (office) window so things are speeding up a little bit.”
La Strada said voters are encouraged to wear a mask at the polls but that it isn’t required. Hand sanitizer will be available at all polling locations and masks and shields are available for poll workers along with cleaning items.
“We are for sure trying to do our best to take precautions,” La Strada said.
Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day. La Strada reminded voters to bring a form of ID or their voter registration card. Official results will be posted as they come in at pettisclerk.com and the Democrat will be offering live results at sedaliademocrat.com.
Voters can find their polling location, check to see if they are registered, and view a sample ballot at pettisclerk.com. For more information, visit pettisclerk.com or facebook.com/PettisCountyElectionsOffice or call the Clerk’s office at 660-826-5000 ext. 918 or La Strada’s cellphone at 660-281-7767.
The following candidates and issues will be on Pettis County ballots, although ballots will vary depending on where a voter lives.
Sedalia Ward 2
Sedalia Ward 3
Charles G. Lowe (incumbent)
Sedalia Ward 4
Pettis County
Voters will also be asked to consider a proposition: Shall the County of Pettis impose a countywide sales tax of one/half of one percent for a period of five years from the date on which such tax is first imposed? This tax will extend the county sales tax currently imposed and scheduled to end September 30, 2025. This tax will be used for the purpose of improving and maintaining county roads and for street, sewer, water and storm water projects in municipalities located within Pettis County.
State Fair Community College Board of Trustees (two seats)
Yvonne Clark will appear on the ballot but she dropped out of the race several months ago.
Pettis County R-V (Northwest) Board of Education (three seats)
Janeene Williams (incumbent)
Sherry Killion
Steve Jolly
Ben Burson
Casey Smith
Green Ridge R-8 Board of Education (three seats)
Barry L. White (incumbent)
Kenneth Ollison (incumbent)
Bob Stone (incumbent)
Shelbi Paige Noble
Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors District 2
Mike Layton (incumbent)
Village of Hughesville (two seats)
Trena Frazier
Rose Thompson
Ruth A. Mason
Voters will also be asked to consider a proposition: Shall the $0.30 tax levy on $100 valuation for general municipal purposes for four years in the Village of Hughesville, Missouri be approved?
City of La Monte
One four-year mayoral seat is available:
Sherry Motley
Ronnie McNeive (incumbent)
Voters will also be asked to consider a proposition: Shall the City of La Monte, Missouri, issue its combined water and sewer system revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,000,000 to acquire, construct, renovate and improve its combined water and sewer system including, but not limited to, the renovation and improvement of the sewer system to assure compliance with environmental regulations and its operating permit, the costs and maintenance of said combined water and sewer system and the principal of and interest on said combined water and sewer system revenue bonds to be payable solely from the revenues derived from the operation of its combined water and sewer system, including all future improvements and extensions thereto?
One four-year term mayoral seat and two two-year term alderman seats are available. No candidates filed.
City of Smithton East Alderman
Edward L. Saltsgaver (incumbent)
Steve A. Moore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.