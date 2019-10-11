The Lutheran School Association Partners In Education (PIE) is hosting a dinner and auction Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Lutheran School Association in Cole Camp.
A smoked pork/turkey dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the silent auction will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the live auction (including desserts) will begin at noon. With hundreds of items available, there will be something for everyone to bid on. Proceeds from the meal's freewill donation and the auctions will be used by PIE to provide necessary items and upgrades at LSA.
