The Sedalia Zone of Lutheran Women in Mission League will host its spring rally Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 104 E. Butterfield Trail in Cole Camp.
Registration/tea time will begin at 9 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Wanda Pritzel, director of ministry support at Lutheran Family Service of Iowa and Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa.
A love offering will be gathered for Lutheran Family Services. The in-gathering will be used prescription eyeglasses for Haiti.
Lunch will be served. The host society is Trinity Lutheran, Cole Camp.
