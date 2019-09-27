The Friends of the Maclay Home will host its annual chili dinner followed by candlelight tours of the home Saturday, Oct. 5. Homemade chili, hot dogs and homemade desserts will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Free will donations are requested for the meal. All activities will take place at 209 W. Howard St. in Tipton.
As the sky grows dark, tours of the home by candlelight will begin. Small groups will be escorted with only candles and lanterns providing illumination so visitors can experience the house as it would have been in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Tour groups will be limited in size and scheduled every 30 minutes from 6 to 9 p.m. so only a limited number of tickets will be sold. Tour tickets are $15 in advance. Tickets at the door (if still available) will be $20. Tickets are available from board members, at Insurance Associates in downtown Tipton or by calling 660-433-2068.
