Complimentary cookies and hot spiced cider will be served following tours of the historic Maclay Home, 201 W. Howard St. in Tipton on Sunday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 27. Tours are from 2 to 4 p.m. The home was built in 1858 as Rose Hill girls’ seminary, served as Union headquarters during the Civil War and later was the family home for Gleim and Maclay families. All 17 rooms contain the original furnishings. These are the last regular tours of the season.

