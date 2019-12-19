While Santa Claus delivers all of his gifts on Christmas Eve night, mail carriers with the United States Postal Service have been busy delivering packages for weeks.
With less than a week left until Christmas, many consumers are sprinting to the finish line as they get those last-minute gifts purchased and mailed. According to the USPS, this week is anticipated to be the busiest week of the holiday mailing season and the agency expects to process and deliver nearly 2.5 billion pieces of mail, including packages, this week alone. That works out to be more than 28 million packages delivered per day this week.
Overall, the Postal Service anticipates delivering 800 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
According to a news release, the following dates are not a guarantee, but adhering to them will increase the likelihood that a gift is delivered before Dec. 25. The Postal Service recommends using the following mailing deadlines:
• Dec. 18: APO/FPO/DPO USPS Priority Mail Express
• Dec. 20: First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)
• Dec. 20: First-Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
• Dec. 20: Priority Mail
• Dec. 22: Priority Mail Express
The Postal Service has expanded its Sunday delivery operations in select high package volume locations. The agency already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities and expects to deliver more than 8 million packages each Sunday in December. Mail carriers will also deliver Priority Mail Express packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.
New this year, mail and packages that weigh more than 10 ounces and/or are more than a half-inch thick using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. Instead, they should be taken to a window clerk at a Post Office.
The increase in packages isn’t the only thing keeping mail carriers on their toes. Winter weather like the snowstorm earlier this week can cause hazardous conditions for carriers. According to a news release, in 2018, an average of 51 mail carriers per day in the USPS were injured due to unforeseen slip, trip or fall. Many of those incidents occurred as a result of unsafe or hazardous conditions on their mail routes. It can often lead to carriers needing time off to heal, which can cause delays or interruptions in mail delivery.
The release states property owners could be liable if a carrier falls because of unsafe conditions on their properties.
USPS offered four tips to help prevent slips, trips and falls:
• Inspect the path: Walk the path your carrier takes along your property to identify hazards. Replace doormats that roll up along the edges and use rubber-backed mats to prevent them from sliding. Ensure there is adequate lighting along the walking path.
• Repair hazards: Cracks in steps and porches, loose railing, uneven sidewalk joints and loose bricks or blocks in the walkway can be caused by deterioration over time. Water is a main culprit. Check drainage slopes and look for pooling areas, as this will also prevent slippery ice spots in the winter. If you are not able to make the repair, block off the area or add paint to an uneven surface to bring attention to it.
• Control slippery surfaces: Leaves, rain and ice can all pose fall hazards. Keep leaves off walking paths, use sand in paint for traction on porches, and clear the ice and snow from the path your carrier takes.
• Be informed: Postal customers with access to postal notification features, such as Informed Delivery for letter mail and package tracking, are urged to use these features to determine if mail is expected that day and to ensure a path has been adequately cleared for the carrier to make a safe delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.