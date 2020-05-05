The Missouri Department of Transportation announced drivers should look for alternate routes when the Main Street Bridge over U.S. Route 65 in Warsaw is closed for up to 31 days beginning the week of May 11. The bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program which will repair or reconstruct 250 bridges across the state.
Contractor crews will install new drainage structures, replace the pavement approaching the east end of the bridge, install new guardrail at both ends of the bridge and apply protective coating underneath the bridge. The current bridge was built in 1976 and carries approximately 2,000 vehicles a day. The project is part of a larger project that includes repairing the driving surface of the state Route 82 bridge over Hogles Creek, near Harper and two culverts, one on Benton County MM at White Branch south of Warsaw and the other on Benton County Route H at Brickley Hollow near Edmonson.
Traffic impacts will include the Main Street Bridge over U.S. Route 65 in Warsaw will be closed for up to 31 days until mid- to late June. Drivers will have to access to entrances at either end of the bridge, but will not be able to cross the bridge during the project. No signed detours are planned.
Drivers are urged to find alternative routes around the work zone. Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zones.
