Energy Transfer announced a section of its Houstonia 400 30-inch underground natural gas pipeline near McGruder Road is scheduled to undergo maintenance as part of its ongoing pipeline testing program. Following this maintenance operation, the pipeline will be re-tested at a date and time that has yet to be determined.
The Houstonia 400 line is part of the Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line transmission system, which consists of four pipelines extending approximately 1,300 miles from producing areas in the Anadarko Basin of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas to Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and into Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.