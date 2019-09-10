WARRENSBURG — While showcasing University of Central Missouri students through musical performances at Mules home football games and the annual homecoming parade, the Marching Mules demonstrate the quality of academics at UCM. The university wants to show its pride in this 200-member group through an investment in new band uniforms, an effort that received a financial boost last month through a $50,000 major gift from an anonymous donor along with additional university support.
“The Marching Mules bring students together from across UCM’s campus to make music and to put on a show for the university and the town of Warrensburg. In representing our community, our athletic teams, and our alumni, they need to sound great, but also look great,” noted the donor, who made the gift through the UCM Alumni Foundation. “That’s why we chose to support the marching band’s new uniforms. They will give the crowd watching the Marching Mules on game day at Walton Stadium something extra to cheer for.”
The gift will be matched by UCM Academic Affairs in partnership with the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS) to secure $100,000 toward a new look for the Marching Mules in 2020. Additionally, Academic Affairs and CAHSS have committed to match all new donations (up to $50,000) from alumni, parents, and friends to help reach the goal.
“The excellence of our band reflects the hard work and commitment of our faculty, staff, students, and generous support of our donors. These new uniforms are an investment in the growth and success of our band as it continually represents the academic strength and quality of UCM,” said Phillip Bridgmon, provost and vice president of academic affairs.
Individuals who wish to support the purchase of new uniforms are encouraged to provide their gifts by Oct. 15 in order to obtain the uniforms for the next academic year. To donate or for more information, visit www.ucmfoundation.org/marchingmules.
