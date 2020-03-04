A Clinton man has been charged with four felonies, including second-degree murder, after he lead law enforcement on a high speed chase which ended in the death of a bystander.
Westley E. Reid, 26, of Clinton, has been charged with felony second-degree murder, felony driving while intoxicated leading to a death, felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and felony resisting arrest for leading authorities on a chase which lead to the death of uninvolved Zachary A. Hancock Bottom, 27, of Sedalia.
According to a Henry County Sheriff’s Office press release, Henry County deputies were advised of a stolen vehicle out of Clinton on March 1. The vehicle was later spotted in Windsor and a traffic stop was attempted. The driver of the vehicle, Reid, failed to yield and attempted to elude deputies.
According to the release, the vehicle pursuit continued into Benton County and deputies lost sight of the vehicle. According to court documents at roughly 8:13 p.m. a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper overheard radio traffic of a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle initiated by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The trooper located the vehicle traveling at 106 mph north on U.S. Route 65, near State Route 52. The trooper activated emergency equipment and overtook the vehicle. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle and Reid did not comply.
According to a Sedalia Police Department report, SPD was notified of the pursuit approaching the south city limits of Sedalia on U.S. Route 65 at 8:24 p.m. and deployed stop sticks.
Reid’s vehicle did not strike the stop sticks and continued northbound on U.S. Route 65 for approximately three quarters of a mile before the collision according to the SPD release.
“The Sedalia Police Department had an officer out and was attempting to spike the tires of the suspect vehicle however it didn’t get the suspect vehicle but it got our vehicle…” Lowe previously told the Democrat. “That was before the hillcrest so our trooper had to obviously decrease his speed and wasn't able to continue other than at a normal speed. The vehicle then went over the hillcrest and our trooper pretty much lost sight of him at that point however as he (the trooper) was approaching the hillcrest he did see the smoke and debris. He didn't see the actual crash itself.”
According to court documents Reid failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of U.S. Route 65 and West 32nd Street at 8:26 p.m. The vehicle Reid was driving hit a westbound vehicle, driven by Hancock Bottom in the driver’s side at a high rate of speed.
The impact caused Hancock Bottom’s vehicle to strike a southbound, Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle and Hancock Bottom was ejected. According to Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond the deputy’s vehicle was stopped at the stoplight and was responding to the chase and the deputy was not injured.
Reid’s vehicle came to a rest facing north and Hancock Bottom and the deputy’s vehicles came to a rest facing south. Hancock Bottom was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center where he was declared deceased later in the evening.
The trooper advised Reid in the back of an ambulance he was under arrest to which Reid replied, “I know that” according to court documents.
An empty bottle of Fireball whiskey and a half empty bottle of Evan Williams whiskey were located inside of the vehicle Reid was driving. The trooper also observed Reid’s eyes were bloodshot and watery.
At 8:59 p.m. another trooper advised Reid of Missouri’s implied consent according to court documents. At 9:01 p.m. Reid refused to provide a blood sample for chemical analysis. The trooper who advised Reid of Missouri’s implied consent told the other trooper Reid had stated he drank a lot of alcohol.
Reid was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital for treatment of his injuries. A search warrant was obtained for samples of Reid’s blood. Reid was later transported back to Pettis County and he is being held on $100,000 bail.
