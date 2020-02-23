A deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound was found in the 700 block of East 17th Street Saturday morning.
According to a Sedalia Police Department report, at approximately 6:40 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of East 17th Street for a man lying in the roadway. Officers located a deceased white male, identified as Robert G. Fox Jr., lying in the roadway. SPD Chief Matt Wirt told the Democrat on Saturday that Fox had what appeared to be a gunshot wound but SPD will not know for sure until the autopsy is completed.
The investigation is still in the early stages.
“When these things are in the early investigation we want to make sure we get our facts right before we release a lot of information,” Wirt said. “Also in the initial part of the investigation we’re still following up on leads and that’s where we’re at right now. ...We’ve been following up on leads this afternoon and into this evening. We’re asking that anybody that has any information or might have any information to give us a call.”
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact SPD Detective John Fellows at 660-827-7823 ext. 1247.
