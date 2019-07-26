A Sedalia man was killed in a vehicle crash Friday morning.
According to Sedalia Police Cpl. A.J. Silvey, Dalton K. Johnson, of Sedalia, was driving a motorcycle on West 16th Street when he collided with an SUV at the intersection of West 16th Street and Stone Creek Drive.
“The motorcycle was westbound on 16th when it collided with the vehicle that was coming off Stone Creek Drive,” Silvey said.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene at approximately 9:39 a.m. and tended to those involved. Emergency personnel discovered Johnson had severe injuries. Despite personnel performing life-saving measures on Johnson, he died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the SUV did not report any injuries.
Witnesses to the crash are encouraged to call the Sedalia Police Department at 660-826-8100.
